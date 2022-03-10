5 times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively slayed the red carpet together

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood's most popular couples for a variety of reasons. They look insanely good on the red carpet, are frequently photographed on adorable family walks looking very happy and in love, are proud parents to three daughters, publicly support each other's projects, and, despite their A-List status, are unafraid to mercilessly troll each other on social media. The two stars married on September 9, 2012, after being in a relationship since 2010, when they met on set while shooting Green Lantern. From family life to acting, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have earned a claim as Hollywood's funniest combination. Keep scrolling to see some of the best red carpet pictures of the couple.

On February. 28, the actress was seen in a goddess-like gown with husband Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of The Adam Project in New York. Layers of pastel-colored fabric were draped to create a flowing pattern in her Atelier Versace gown. The stunning gown also had a plunging neckline. Blake accessorised with bold earrings, stacked bracelets, a pink handbag, and silver shoes. The duo looked like a pair made in heaven.

Blake Lively wore a Brandon Maxwell gown with Ryan Reynolds at the Deadpool premiere in New York in May 2018.

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace with Ryan Reynolds at the Met Gala May 2017 in New York

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the inauguration of his star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, December 2016.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dazzle at Free Guy red carpet together. For the occasion, Lively, 33, wore a stunning pink Prabal Gurung gown that featured cutouts on the side. She accessorized the glamorous look with mismatched silver earrings and various rings.

