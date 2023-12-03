5 times Young Sheldon referenced The Big Bang Theory, featuring the origins of Bazinga, future friendships and more

The charming prequel, Young Sheldon, not only captivates audiences with its portrayal of Sheldon Cooper's early years but also sprinkles nostalgic references to The Big Bang Theory throughout its episodes. Join us on a trip down memory lane as we unravel five noteworthy moments that bridge the gap between the two shows, offering insights into Sheldon's quirky habits, friendships, and the roots of beloved catchphrases.

5 scenes connecting Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory:

A montage shows all of the main characters

In the episode 'A Swedish Science Thing And The Equation For Toast,' Young Sheldon touches hearts with a montage featuring the main characters of The Big Bang Theory as children. This tribute aired directly after The Big Bang Theory's finale, offering viewers a touching glimpse into the origins of their beloved characters.

The origin of Bazinga

In an episode of Young Sheldon, the roots of 'Bazinga!' come to light when young Sheldon purchases a collection of pranks from a company named Bazinga Novelties. The company's motto, "If it's funny, it's Bazinga," sets the stage for Sheldon's future mischievous escapades. This moment marks the inception of the catchphrase, providing a humorous insight into Sheldon's early liking for practical jokes.

Professor Proton's TV show appears

Long before Bill Nye made a guest appearance on The Big Bang Theory, the show introduced its in-universe equivalent through 'Professor Proton,' played by comedian Bob Newhart. Young Sheldon subtly weaves this connection by showcasing Sheldon's childhood admiration for Professor Proton through snippets of the show.

Soft Kitty

The soothing 'Soft Kitty' lullaby, a staple in The Big Bang Theory, finds its origins explained in Young Sheldon. The episode reveals that Sheldon's attachment to the song stems from a childhood memory involving his mother, offering fans a delightful insight into the starting of this heartwarming tradition.

Hot Beverage

Sheldon's peculiar habit of offering a hot beverage, a familiar quirk in The Big Bang Theory, is skillfully mirrored in Young Sheldon. In a heartwarming scene, young Sheldon extends the offer to his frenemy Paige, showcasing not only his stubborn yet friendly nature but also laying the foundation for a lesson in appreciation and listening.

As Young Sheldon continues to weave its narrative, these five instances serve as delightful callbacks to The Big Bang Theory, bridging the generational gap between Young Sheldon's formative years and the beloved characters fans have grown to adore. From the roots of Sheldon's peculiar habits to the heartfelt moments that define friendships, these nostalgic references add an extra layer of charm to the Young Sheldon experience, making it a must-watch for fans of both series.

