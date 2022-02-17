5 Times Zendaya and Tom Holland were totally whipped for each other

Tom Holland and Zendaya's on and off-screen romance has us all cribbing for the same amazing chemistry both share with each other. The couple were rumoured to be dating since they were seen together in the Marvel blockbuster Spiderman: Homecoming even though in the movie Tom had an ongoing romance with another actress. Fans quickly caught on to their blossoming relationship and started shipping the two together even though at the time Zendaya was still in a relationship with Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi. Then in July 2021, the couple were papped on a redlight, locking lips in their car which broke the internet as fans were ecstatic about the pair making it official. Now after many moons reports of the couple buying their first house together have been circling around the internet. Reportedly the two bought a USD 4 million 6-bedroom in the UK near Tom's hometown and plan to move in together. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of some of the moments when Zendaya and Tom Holland were completely in love.

Tom melting hearts

The Spiderman avatar posted on his Instagram an adorable click of the pair together and all our hearts were high on sugar with his sweet message in the caption which read "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx"

Check out Tom Holland's post below:

My Spider-Man

Zendaya posted this snap of Holland swinging in midair as he shoots an action scene for the Spiderman: No Way Home and Zendaya writes a heart-touching note for her beau, "My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing."

Check out Zendaya's post below:

Love is in the air

At the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 13, the couple was all about the eyes as all noticed the loving gaze Zendaya and Tom shared while looking at each other.

Office romance

The two were the most adorable couple in this interview for The Sun while they were on the press tour for their megahit Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Cutest couple

There is no doubt that Zendaya and Tom have one of the greatest on-screen chemistry but in this sit down with IMDb, the pair proved that the chemistry is not limited to just the big screen.

