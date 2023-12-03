5 top Julia Roberts films to watch before seeing Leave the World Behind featuring Pretty Woman, Wonder, and more

Julia Roberts was the queen of rom-coms back in the 90s. There was a point when the actress was on a hot streak, serving up one classic hit after the other. Well, now she is back with her latest movie, Leave the World Behind, which is a Netflix horror, thriller, that even Julia herself claims she's too afraid to read the source material off. So before you jump into the dark and twisted world of the actress' new project, here are a few signature heartwarming films of Julia Roberts.

Notting Hill

"I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." The iconic phrase that has become a staple in pop culture was first said on screen by the queen of rom-coms herself, Julia Roberts. Notting Hill is one of the iconic classics of the 90s. It follows the old rom-com formula of girl meets boy, they fall in love, they get into a conflict, they realize they love each other anyway, happy ever after. But Roberts and Hugh Grant's charms will still keep you glued to your screen in anticipation.

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman is perhaps what most people remember when talking about Julia Roberts' work. The movie revolves around a sex worker played by the actress and a rich entrepreneur portrayed by Richard Gere who asks her to accompany him to a few social events. A bit unconventional, but still as sweet, and heartwarming as the rest of Julia's rom-coms.

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Best Friend's Wedding is one of those few films that lean into platonic relationships more than romantic ones. While there's no dearth of romantic love in the film, ultimately the message of the movie sums up what friendship is all about. Julia plays the love-sick Julianne trying to stop her best friend's wedding because she realized too late she loved him.

Ben is Back

Ben is Back is a more recent project of Roberts, and far from her signature 90s rom-coms. Released in 2018, the movie is about Ben and his addiction to drugs, but moreover, it's about his mother's journey, and fight to get her son back. The story is set in the backdrop of Christmas, with Julia playing the heart-wrenching role of the mom who just wants to help her son be better. Be warned, the plot of the movie is not exactly light-hearted, but it is heart-warming.

Wonder

Keeping in line with the mother-son duo films, Wonder is another story of a boy trying to find his way in this world. It revolves around a boy with facial deformities who is just starting elementary school. The now 56-year-old takes on the role of the mom who's trying her best to give her child a good childhood. Just a little piece of advice, do keep a tissue box with you, because you will be crying rivers.

