5 underrated comedies to watch this holiday season, featuring Ryan Gosling's Nice Guys, Jake Gyllenhaal's Demolition, and more

In a world filled with over-saturated watchlists, and a million streaming services, it's only understandable that many movies, and shows get buried under the content rubble. Even the most famous stars of the industry cannot seem to dodge the bullet of obscurity when it comes to some of their most underappreciated work. Here we are going to right that wrong and list down some of the most underrated comedic movies you can watch curled up in your bed this holiday season.

Nice Guys

Nice Guys is one of Ryan Gosling's most underrated projects. Movies like Barbie have recently proven to the world that the actor's comedic timing is absolutely impeccable when working with the right material. Set in the 70s, Gosling's character Holland March, and Russell Crowe's Jackson Healy pair up to investigate a couple of mysterious cases. The Canadian actor's dry humor shines through in this movie.

Demolition

Jake Gyllenhaal has always had good comedic timing, his off-screen personality has proved that much. But Demolition is another beast to tackle. Davis Mitchell loses his wife suddenly in an accident, but the problem is he doesn't feel sad, he feels nothing at all. Though his wife's demise is not the only thing on his mind, a vending machine that didn't give him candy after he paid for it is also bugging him, so he writes a complaint letter, sorry correction, he writes 4 letters to the vending machine company for not getting his one pack of M&Ms. While the movie is unexpectedly funny with the way it deals with grief, it leaves no stone unturned the way it empathizes with its characters going through a tough time.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is perhaps Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino's most underrated comedy. The movie came out in 1997, set around two girls, Romy and Michele, who have a high school reunion coming up, and let's just say they aren't all that excited to attend it. It is a coming-of-age film for the two 30-year-olds who seem to have gotten stuck in their school days.

Lars and the Real Girl

Lars and the Real Girl is another Ryan Gosling masterpiece that might be even more unknown than Nice Guys. The movie revolves around a socially awkward man called Lars, portrayed by Gosling, and a life-size doll, whom he treats as his girlfriend. The awkward humor of the dialogue as other characters try to appease the delusional man is unexpectedly hilarious, surprising you at every point with not just it's witness, but also its sensitivity.

40 year old version

The 40-year-old version was Steve Carell's first major breakout success in Hollywood. The comedian's character in the movie is a man who's never been in a physical relationship with anyone, while that might not seem like a big deal at first sight, it becomes clear why it weighs down on Andy. He is 40 years old. But that all could change as he meets a single mom. Carell is the soul of this movie, delivering his lines with his signature awkward charm, and making the audience empathize with his struggles as he comes into his own.

