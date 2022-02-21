50 Cent claps back at haters for 'teasing' him about his weight following Super Bowl Halftime performance

The music industry is brutal and fans of the industry are most of the time ruthless as well especially when it comes down to a celeb and their waist size. Many stars over the years have come out and talked about the cold-blooded comments they get which seemingly gets borderline hateful. These comments push many celebs down the rabbit hole.

In a similar feat, after his recent Super Bowl LVI halftime show, rapper 50 Cent was harshly reminded by fans and spectators alike that he had put on some weight. The legendary rapper clapped back at haters in a new Instagram post as he uploaded a headline that read, "50 Cent claps back at his Super Bowl fat-shaming haters with sweet merch." Attached to the post was the In Da Club rapper's response to the haters, he referred to the article and pointed out that only the ones who are "ashamed" of their weight can actually be "fat-shamed" which was not the case for the Grammy Award winner.

In his caption, 50 Cent wrote, "I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL." The rapper also tagged his liquor companies in the caption to make his point extra clear for even the ones in the back, via ET.

Check out 50 Cent's Instagram post HERE.

For the unversed, 50 Cent was revealed to be one of the surprise performers at the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime show which was held on February 14. The ensemble also included Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg. The rapper gave the audience major nostalgia as he recreated his In Da Club music video and entered the stage upside down.

