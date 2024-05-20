TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to physical assault.

Celebrities like Aubrey O'Day, Emily Ratajkowski, and 50 Cent attacked Sean Diddy Combs on Friday following the release of a video purportedly showing the rapper assaulting Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, in a hotel corridor. The 54-year-old music mogul released a minute-long video on Sunday in response to the recently discovered security tape that allegedly showed him abusing his former lover Cassie Ventura in a hotel.

Sean Diddy apologizes after his assault video goes viral

"My behavior in that video is inexcusable," he declared. He added, "I accept full responsibility for all I did in that video. I'm disgusting." Combs, who was at his lowest point following the 2016 assault, stated he "sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, [and] had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

50 Cent, Aubrey O'Day, and Emily Ratajkowski slam Swan Diddy Combs

The rapper and 50 Cent have been at odds for a long time, and 50 Cent posted mocking comments on social media. "Now I'm sure Puffy didn't do it, he is innocent; this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all." A second post by 50 Cent included Combs' "Enough is Enough" declaration from December of last year, in which he claimed his innocence with all the accusations against him.

One of Diddy's oldest critics, Aubrey O'Day, blasted the music mogul for not apologizing to Ventura after the video went viral. "Diddy did not express regret to Cassie; he expressed regret to everyone for what he had done," the ex-member of Danity Kane posted on X. Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski wrote "monster" in response to a post on X featuring the video.

Combs is seen in the shocking hotel security footage from Los Angeles abusing his ex-girlfriend Ventura in a corridor in 2016. Combs was just wearing socks and a towel around his waist at the time. Ventura accused Combs of sexual and physical abuse and filed a lawsuit against him in November. However, she dismissed the lawsuit a day later, when the parties came to an out-of-court agreement.

The horrifying footage, which CNN has obtained, seems to support a claim made by Ventura in her lawsuit that Combs struck her in the face while she was staying at the hotel.

