50 Cent Predicts Eminem Will Become the Coolest Grandfather Ever: 'He’ll Be The Greatest'

In the eyes of 50 Cent, Eminem will make for a great grandparent. While promoting his new residency in Las Vegas titled 50 Cent: In Da Club, the rapper opened up to People about Marshall's future grandchild. Curtis Jackson stated that the Temporary rapper would become the greatest grandfather and that his grandchild would consider him the coolest.

50 told the outlet, "That grandkid is gonna say, ‘My granddaddy is still cool. My granddad is cool.'"

In the music video for his song Temporary, released on October 3rd, fans learned that the rapper is going to become a grandfather for the first time. The clip presented Hailie Jade Scott - his daughter’s home videos.

She later appeared on camera, handing her father a special ‘Grandpa’ jersey as well as a photo of a sonogram rather sweetly, which made the rapper emotional. Hailie, in her announcement, also dropped the bombshell that she and her husband Evan McClintock are expecting their first child together.

50 Cent pointed out that even after such an important change in his life, Eminem continues to keep cool and reigns at the top of the rap game. In his view, even after becoming a grandparent, the Rap God hitmaker is still one of the best rappers out there.

He told the outlet, "[Eminem's] still in that pocket. He's still doing the same thing, still drilling it, still number one, still highest selling. He can still do it. He can still hold it."

Recalling how they have known each other for so long, Fifty said Marshall is like his own grandparent, who raised him. He observed that the early encouragement that Em provided when Jackson was starting out was significant, and that bond is still present. After being signed to Shady Records in 2002, 50 has measured success in music, film, and television careers while Mathers remained concentrated on his musical endeavors.

Praising Em for being the rockstar grandpa of dreams in the future, Jackson said, "He still didn't lose his cool. He's still the biggest rap artist in the world."

Meanwhile, 50 Cent: In Da Club will take place six times at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with a special New Year's Eve party already scheduled as well.

