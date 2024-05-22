50 Cent Sells Diddy’s Documentary To Netflix In A Bidding War; READ

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been notoriously hitting headlines. The alleged horrific revelations about the rapper have been coming to light making people shocked. The recent video captured by a hotel’s CCTV in 2016, went viral on the internet, where we can see the rapper allegedly hitting his then-girlfriend Cassey Ventura.

50 Cent who has been vocal about his views on Diddy, has been behind a documentary based on The Bad Boys Records founder. 50 Cent’s produced documentary was in a bidding war, which was won by Netflix and soon we get to see it come to life on our screens.

Netflix wins bidding war for Diddy’s documentary

According to TMZ, multiple sources who are well versed about the situation told the outlet that the In Da Club rapper’s multi-part documentary based on sexual abuse allegations against Diddy was purchased by none other than Netflix.

The docu-series, produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios was in a huge bidding war with many platforms trying to attain the docu-series.

After the video footage of Cassey Ventura came to light, in response to that video, Diddy posted an apology video on his Instagram, where he spoke about being in one of the darkest phases of his life when the incident took place in 2016. One more lawsuit has been added to Diddy's list of lawsuits. A model named Crystal McKinney alleged that the Another One Of Me rapper sexually assaulted her in 2003.

More on 50 Cent’s rivalry and trolling

50 Cent is one of the celebrities who are always bold in speaking their minds. The rivalry between Diddy and 50 dates back to the early 2000s. According to the publication, in 2006, 50 Cent released a diss track against Diddy, alleging Diddy was aware of who was behind Notorious B.I.G’s death

Amid all the allegations that have been coming forward, the Candy Shop rapper has been vocal about his opinions on the lawsuits and has never backed down when it comes to trolling Diddy.

It’s just not Diddy’s situation though, where 50 has been weighing in. He has been vocal about the famous beef rap battle between the biggest names in Hip Hop, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake.

50 had been praising Drake during this battle. He also shared a clip from Family Matter’s music video, one of Drake’s diss tracks directed towards the Damn rapper, on his Instagram handle.

