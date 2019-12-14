50 Cent slams Oprah Winfrey for 'going after black men' accused of sexual assault; Details inside

The Candy Shop singer 50 Cent and Oprah Winfrey have locked horns since the time, Winfrey reportedly criticized 50 Cent for his lyrics.

The Just a Lil Bit singer 50 Cent has called out on Oprah Winfrey for 'going after black men' accused of sexual assault. The I'm The Man singer 50 Cent states in an Instagram post that television host and producer Oprah Winfrey is only talking about black men who are accused of being sexual predators. The 44-year-old, In da Club singer 50 Cent further claims that the American media personality, Oprah Winfrey does not speak of the white men who are also accused of sexual assault. The Big Rich Town singer 50 Cent also says that the documentary based on the #MeToo movement which revolves around the allegations made by Drew Dixon about Russell Simmons.

As per reports, Drew Dixon has accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. According to the media reports, the yet to be titled documentary by Oprah Winfrey digs deep into aspects like race, class, gender and intersectionality, along with the effect the assaults have on the victims and also the society. The No Romeo No Juliet singer 50 Cent wrote the message on a picture of record executive and film producer Russell Simmons with Oprah Winfrey.

