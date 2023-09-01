50 Cent takes Cardi B route by smacking fan with mic; Grammy winner suspected to face charges

Rapper 50 Cent found himself unintentionally making headlines for tossing a broken microphone into the crowd, accidentally hitting a fan on the head, in an unexpected turn of events at a recent concert. The incident occurred during his Final Lap tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photos of the injured fan circulated on social media, displaying a visible gash on her forehead with bloodied towels wrapped around her neck. The fan, identified as Bryhana Monegain, a radio host from Power 106, reportedly filed a police report following the incident.

What happened at 50 Cent’s concert?

As the performance was in full swing, 50 Cent was handed a series of malfunctioning microphones, which seemed to frustrate him. In a moment that echoed Cardi B's similar incident, he let his frustration get the best of him and hurled one of the malfunctioning microphones into the crowd. Unfortunately, the microphone struck a woman in the head, causing a laceration.

According to sources present at the concert, 50 Cent wasn't deliberately targeting the fan; it was more of an ill-fated accident. Although the rapper's camp argues that the fan was in an unauthorized area, this argument doesn't hold much weight in this situation.

Law enforcement sources suggest that 50 Cent might face potential legal consequences for his actions. The victim stated that the rapper appeared to make eye contact with her before throwing the microphone, indicating that he was aware of her presence. The accidental nature of the incident might play a role in determining the extent of the charges, but it's a situation that 50 Cent will need to address.

According to a report in TMZ, 50 Cent's attorney said, "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."

How is the 50 Cent concert incident similar to Cardi B

Interestingly, this incident draws parallels to Cardi B's previous mishap, where she tossed a microphone at a fan who had thrown a drink at her during a Las Vegas show. The microphone ricocheted off something and struck an unintended person nearby. In Cardi B's case, she was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.

As details about the incident involving 50 Cent continue to emerge, fans and the public alike are left wondering how this incident will unfold. Will the accidental nature of the incident weigh in his favor, similar to Cardi B's situation? Only time will tell as legal proceedings progress and more information becomes available. In the meantime, fans are left hoping for a swift resolution and a safe concert experience moving forward.