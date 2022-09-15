50 Dates 50 States: What is it and who is Matt Wurnig?
The Coronavirus-led lockdowns, back in the mid-2020s and most of the 2021s, locked many working professionals in their homes, barring them to go outside and get their work done. During that time, a regular TikTok content creator named Matthew Wurnig, popularly known as Matt Wurnig, downloaded the uber-popular dating app Tinder out of boredom, and what happened next changed the TikToker's life.
Enter "The 50 Dates 50 States" experience: What is it?
The 50 Dates 50 States is primarily a social media show in which we see Matt Wurnig, the creator of the show, date 50 women from 50 different states in the US. Read on to know more about how the concept of dating 50 women from different states was initiated and how it changed Matthew's life.
From the TikTok Bachelor to The 50 Dates 50 States star
Matthew Wurnig started as a regular content creator on TikTok and soon came to be known as the TikTok Bachelor on the platform. The Sports Management student and a member of the Bismark Larks baseball team did something during the COVID-19 lockdowns that turned him from the TikTok Bachelor to a host of his own, unique show: The 50 Dates 50 States. Wondering what he did? Well, he downloaded Tinder, that's what he did!
See, out of boredom, Wurnig once downloaded the popular dating app Tinder on his phone. He then put different locations in the app and connected with many women from different states in the US. After talking with them over chat, he met them via Zoom calls from his home in Montana, where he was born and grew up.
After the COVID-19 restrictions lifted all over the US, Wurnig decided to meet all his Tinder dates in person and started his 50 Dates 50 States journey. He shared his experiences on various social platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. He even went on national television to announce his top 4 dates on ABC's Good Morning America. The social media star shared the experience of his 50th date in Alaska, which is his last, quite recently on YouTube. You can check it out attached right below.
On the personal front, there is not much known about the 50 Dates 50 States star Mathew Wurnig. Although he has revealed that he is very close to his family, Matthew has not shared many pictures with his family on his social handles other than an image with his grandmother. Apart from that, many of his videos portray that he is pretty close to his sister Kaitlyn, who designed the logo of the show 50 Dates 50 States and is currently leading the show as a design head. Other members of the team include Alex Winchell and John Brandenburg.
So, if you are interested in watching Matthew's long journey of dating women from different states, head to his official 50 Dates 50 States YouTube channel. You can also check out their official website. Also, let us know your thoughts on the concept as well as the show in the comments below.
