51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Dick Van Dyke Becomes Oldest Actor To Win Trophy In History

Dick Van Dyke, the veteran actor and comedian, will be etched in history for winning the 51st Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series 2024.

For his role in Days of Our Lives on Peacock, at the age of 98, he is now the oldest actor to win a Daytime Emmy.

Dick Van Dyke stays winning at 98

Van Dyke was already the oldest nominee ever at Friday’s 51st Daytime Emmy Awards. He called working on Days of Our Lives ‘fantastic and wonderful’ because he once ruined an important shot by laughing during a serious scene.

His episodes on the series aired on September 1, 4, 8, and 14th, with his wife, Arlene Silver, appearing in the first one.

The official description of the series Days of Our Lives reads, "A chronicle of the lives, loves, trials, and tribulations of the citizens of the fictional city of Salem. Their threads of love, affairs, secrets, and psychological problems make their life dramatic and stressful."

As per Variety, The Mary Poppins star joked, "I feel like a spy from nighttime television. I’m the oldest nominee in history. I can’t believe it. I was playing old men all my life. If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself!"

Dick Van Dyke's illustrious career in a nutshell

Van Dyke won his first Daytime Emmy in 1984 for CBS Library.

"I’m 98 years old; can you believe it? This tops a lifetime of 80 years in the business. I love you, God bless," said Van Dyke at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards 2024.

Starting as a disc jockey, stand-up comic, and master of ceremonies on local radio and television, Van Dyke became a TV star in the CBS sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show as comedy writer Rob Petrie. Some of his other career highlights include Mary Poppins, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Sabrina: The Teenage Witch, Bye Bye Birdie, Curious George, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, among many more.

In 2021, he received the Kennedy Center Honors. The broadcast of Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic on CBS following his 98th birthday celebration was a tribute to him.

