51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Johnny Wactor, Louis Gossett Jr, Robyn Bernard, And More Late Stars Honored During In Memoriam Segment

The Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 recently paid heartfelt tribute to late members of the daytime television community who have passed away over the past year. This year's In Memoriam segment honored General Hospital star Johnny Wactor, who sadly passed away at age 37 on 25 May 2024.

In addition, late actors Robyn Bernard, Louis Gossett Jr, and several other beloved artists were honored during the segment, as the ceremony remembered their significant contributions and lasting impacts on the entertainment industry by paying them heartfelt homage.

The 51st Daytime Emmy Awards recently announced the winners of the prestigious award. Later, the star-studded ceremony honored and paid homage to late actor Johhny Wactor, among other talents of the industry who passed away over the years, during the In Memoriam segment on 7 June at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles.

Wactor was known to play the role of Brando Corbin on the hit soap opera General Hospital from 2020 to 2022. The actor was brutally shot and killed during a suspected theft of a catalytic converter in downtown Los Angeles On 25 May.

At the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, General Hospital took home four awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Best Directing, Best Writing, and Best Supporting Performance. The soap opera team took the stage to accept the awards and remembered their late co-star, Wactor, in their speech.

As per Daily Express US, director Robert Markham said in his speech, "We want to send our thoughts and prayers to Johnny Wactor's family and friends. We were blessed to have known him, and we will miss him."

Johnny Wactor made his acting debut in 2007 by appearing in the drama television series Army Wives. He was also part of several other film projects, including USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage and Supercell.

Late actors Louis Gossett Jr, Robyn Bernard, and more honored

The 51st Daytime Emmy Awards honored several actors during the In Memoriam segment ceremony, including the late actress Robyn Bernard, who was known to play the role of Terry Brock in the soap opera General Hospital during the 1980s, and Louis Gossett Jr was also remembered in the show's In Memoriam segment ceremony, "which pays homage to luminaries who have left an impact on the industry."

According to People magazine, the ceremony also paid homage to American actor Alec Musser, who passed away at age 50 on 12 January 2024, as well as Leslie Shreve, Barbara Rush, Camden Toy, Ronald A. Weiner, William Kidston, Bill Hayes, Bridget Dobson, Meg Bennett, and Marla Adams.