51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Win Outstanding Talk Series Host

At the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos won the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host award, marking a significant achievement. For Consuelos, this victory is particularly important because it's his first Daytime Emmy in this particular category.

But Ripa has already received four Emmys, so she is no stranger to the recognition.

The show has a legacy

Live with Kelly and Mark, or just Live, is a popular syndicated morning talk show in the United States. Michael Gelman serves as executive producer, which is presented by married couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The program has a long history; it debuted as The Morning Show and has been shown nationally since 1988, as well as locally on WABC-TV in New York City since 1983. Since 2016, the production has continued to be managed by WABC.

Live originates from its forerunners, A.M. Los Angeles and A.M. New York. When it was first broadcast nationally as Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford served as its hosts.

Over the years, the show has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Talk Show Hosts, reflecting its continuing popularity. Furthermore, the franchise has received multiple nominations for Favorite Talk Show Host at the People's Choice Awards and two nominations for Favorite Daytime Talk Show at the TV Guide Awards.

Advertisement

Ripa and Consuelos: a dynamic duo

Since April 2023, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have co-hosted Live, offering a unique energy to the show. Ripa has been a part of the show since her days as a co-host with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, and Regis Philbin. Audiences have responded well to her collaboration with Consuelos, which gives the show a new and interesting dimension.

The couple's recent Emmy win can be credited in large part to their on-screen chemistry and relationship. Throughout the years, the show has won multiple awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Hosts in the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2001, 2012, 2015, and 2016. In addition, the show earned the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show in its 24th year, following 21 nominations.

ALSO READ: Kelly Ripa Is Named a Disney Legend; Talk Show Host Reacts Saying, 'It's So Kind and Overwhelming'