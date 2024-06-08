51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Michelle Stafford Wins Outstanding Lead Actress For The Young And The Restless

The 51st Daytime Emmy Awards proved to be the one that will be remembered for years, with Michelle Stafford being named as the best actress in this year's event. The fabulous actress won the accolade on June 7 for her mind-blowing performance in The Young and the Restless. The legendary actress, who has previously won the Emmy Awards several times, praised her friends, crew, and family while accepting the award.

Michelle Stafford wins Best Actress

The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards are the latest hot topic that has gripped everyone with the announcement of its winners. One particular win that should be noted is that of Michelle Stafford, who won the accolade for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress.

She won this award for her portrayal of Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless. This is the third time that the 58-year-old actress has won the Daytime Emmy award. Previously, Stafford won the award in 1997 as well as in 2004. Not just that, but the Double Jeopardy star has also been nominated for the mentioned awards 13 times.

As she stepped on the stage and accepted the accolade, Stafford praised Finola Hughes, calling her "the best actress in the room" and the "greatest friend." Stafford then also mentioned that she shares the award that she just won with the cast and crew of The Young and the Restless.

Advertisement

"Every single one of you should have one of these," the actress stated.

While thanking everyone from Sony and CBS, the General Hospital actress also called out her kids, Jameson and Natalia, appreciating their support that helped her grow in her acting career. Concluding her speech, the actress mentioned that she is “honored to entertain people” and to be present during the award ceremony.

Michelle Stafford’s journey on The Young and the Restless

Michelle Stafford first appeared on The Young and the Restless in 1994. However, this time her portrayal of Phyllis Summers was included in the series for a very short period.

Impressed by her performance, the producers gave her a contract to periodically reprise her role, following which, in 2019, she returned to the series. She reappeared on The Young and the Restless after departing from General Hospital, where she played the character of Nina Reeves.

The other stars who were nominated for Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress category were Days of Our Lives' Tamra Braun, along with General Hospital's Finola Hughes and Cynthia Watros. The nomination also included the names of The Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang and Annika Noelle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Dick Van Dyke Becomes Oldest Actor To Win Trophy In History