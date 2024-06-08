51st Daytime Emmy Awards: The Kelly Clarkson Show Wins Outstanding Talk Series

Kelly Clarkson, 42, won a Daytime Emmy on June 7 for the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She thanked NBC during her speech for prioritizing her mental health and moving the show from Los Angeles to New York City after its fourth season.

Kelly Clarkson dazzled in pink at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

Clarkson looked stunning at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 as she took home the trophy for her popular talk show.

She was in a hot pink dress, that had draped sleeves featuring strong shoulders and statement earrings that matched well with an elegant updo hairstyle.

She shares her kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington, 8, with her ex-husband Blackstock. She wanted to start over following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020, thereby moving cities.

She took to Instagram to thank her team for being one of the driving forces of success behind her talk show stating, "I have the best team so thankful we won Best Daytime Talk Show!!"

Music icon Kelly Clarkson thanked NBC during her winning speech

In her winning speech on stage, she talked about mental health. She explained that only some understand what goes on behind closed doors. She said, "The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said, 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'"

Advertisement

Much has been put into this endeavor—time, money, and effort—but it didn't go unnoticed by the songstress. Kelly Clarkson said, "They really wrapped their arms around us, and they helped us move. The move has been so great, not just for me and my family, but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that—it is not unnoticed."

With a debt of gratitude for recognizing mental health problems, she added, "I just want to say ‘Thank You’ for thinking of mental health as a product."

As per People magazine, Kelly Clarkson mentioned in an interview early this year how the move from one city to another has been great for her and her kids. She also stated how much they all loved it.

ALSO READ: Did Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Settle Lawsuits Over Commissions? Here's What Sources Has To Say