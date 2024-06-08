51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Thorsten Kaye Wins Outstanding Lead Actor For The Bold And The Beautiful

The 51st Daytime Emmy Awards impressed everyone yet again on June 7. Naming all of its winners, the 2024 awards called out Thorsten Kaye on stage as the winner in the best actor category. The actor is widely appreciated for his role in the drama series The Bold and the Beautiful.

Thorsten Kaye wins best actor

This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards has again come forth with an impressive list of stars as its winners. While some great and acclaimed actors were nominated in the best actor category, it was Thorsten Kaye who was named as the winner.

Kaye won the award for outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor. The star bagged the honor for his performance in The Bold and the Beautiful as Ridge Forrester on June 7.

While he accepted the accolade on stage, he generously thanked all the people who have supported him in becoming a great actor. He didn't just include the cast of The Bold And The Beautiful, but he also thanked his family members for being of huge support throughout his tough times as well as during each step of life.

"I gotta be very honest; I don't like award shows," Kaye joked on stage.

He further went on to add that he did not like award ceremonies “until tonight,” but now these same events “make perfect sense!"

Talking about his co-stars, he mentioned that he couldn’t have done this alone. To achieve greatness, you need a great boss and “a cast that tolerates you,” Kaye mentioned.

Remembering all the support his friends and cast have provided to him, he added, “I have all of that so thank you."

He then also mentioned his children, Marlowe and McKenna, during the award acceptance speech: “Being your dad is the greatest honor of my life." Kaye also thanked his wife Susan, stating, “Thank you for this beautiful kids and everything that you sacrificed did not go unnoticed. Thank you. Honey, I love you."

Nomination for Best Actor

While the audience loved the win of Thorsten Kaye in the best actor category, the actor himself had really tough competition from other stars nominated in the same list.

This year’s daytime drama series’s best actor nominations had names such as Eric Braeden from The Young and the Restless, along with Eric Martsolf of Days of Our Lives.

Kaye had a tight win even with his fellow cast members from The Bold and the Beautiful, Scott Clifton and John McCook, who were nominated as well.

