51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Valerie Bertinelli Makes Dazzling Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Mike Goodnough

Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend Mike Goodnough finally made their red carpet debut as they attended the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards held at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on Friday night (June 7) in Los Angeles. The pair went Instagram official in April -— after the celebrity chef confirmed she was "in love."

They were seen walking hand-in-hand, giving the vibe of joy and affection towards each other. Valerie has been nominated at the show for Outstanding Culinary Host and her Food Network series Valerie’s Home Cooking is still in contention for Outstanding Culinary Series. Though she lost the Culinary Series award, she still can win host as it will be announced at Saturday’s (June 8) night two ceremony.

Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend’s first red-carpet attendance

Beloved actress and celebrity chef Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend Mike Goodnough made their first red-carpet appearance together at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. And Goodnough was all praise for his girlfriend as he said, "Valerie poured her heart and soul into that show."

It all stemmed from a DM on Instagram when writer Goodnough first connected with Bertinelli a few years ago. Now, as he came to support her at the Daytime Emmy, he recently shared his excitement and joy over her success.

Advertisement

“Tomorrow and Saturday, I get to be Valerie’s ‘and guest’ at the awards ceremony… and I’m going to be the happiest ‘+1’ in the place,” he captioned the clip.

He added that the nominations are such a deserved honor. "Winning would just be icing on the cake." No matter if she would win, he was just genuinely so happy for Valerie… and "so happy I get to be her.”

Their relationship was made public in April when Bertinelli confirmed it on Instagram. Just after that, Goodnough also shared the news on his socials. Reflecting on their romance, he introduced himself as "Valerie Bertinelli's boyfriend," and he was on cloud nine talking about that feeling.

In Valerie Bertinelli's words, Goodnough is no longer a red-carpet virgin

Valerie Bertinelli's boyfriend is no longer a red carpet 'virgin'. Speaking to ET she joked about Goodnough being a red carpet 'virgin' and poured him with praise, calling him 'brilliant, smart, funny, talented, and patient.

Advertisement

"Well, he was a virgin until now," Bertinelli joked, to which Goodnough blushingly replied, "I lost my innocence."

She just could not stop praising him with a lot of good qualities. According to her, he's brilliant, smart, funny, talented, an amazing writer., kind, thoughtful." He's a hot piece of ..." she quipped about him.

Last month, the One Day at a Time alum announced in an Instagram post that she would be taking a break from social media because she was “mentally/emotionally exhausted.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Valerie Bertinelli's Son Wolfgang Van Halen? Know More About The Grammy Nominated Musician