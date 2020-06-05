  1. Home
56th Baeksang Arts Awards: Fans back Park Seo Joon as When the Camellia Blooms' Kang Ha Neul wins Best Actor

56th Baeksang Arts Awards winners were announced today. When the Camellia Blooms actor Kang Ha Neul bagged the Best Actor award. Itaewon Class fans showered Park Seo Joon with support.
It was a memorable day for Kang Ha Neul as he bagged the Best Actor at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. The actor, who starred in When the Camellia Blooms, beat Namgoong Min (Hot Stove League), Park Se Joon (Itaewon Class), Joo Ji Hoon (Hyena) and Hyun Bin (Crash Landing on You) in the category. While fans were pleasantly surprised by Ha Neul's victory and congratulated him on his win, there were a few who took to Twitter and showered Seo Joon with support. 

Fans of Itaewon Class were hoping Seo Joon would walk away with the trophy this year. But destiny had other plans. Although fans were disheartened by the result, they decided to show the actor support and cheer him. Twitter slowly filled up with positive messages for the actor. 

"Congratulations Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin for winning Popularity Award today at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards! Congratulations Park Seo Joon for being nominated as best actor. You're still the winner!" a fan wrote. "You are still the Best Actor for me Park Seo Joon!!! Park Saeroyi is a very remarkable character and Itaewon Class is the best drama for me as well #BaeksangArtsAwards2020 #ItaewonClass," another fan wrote. 

Check out a few other tweets below: 

Have you watched When the Camellia Blooms and Itaewon Class? Share your reviews below. 

Meanwhile, check out the complete 56th Baeksang Arts Awards winners list here: 56th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners List: Hot Stove League, When the Camellia Blooms, Hyun Bin & more win big

