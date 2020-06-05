56th Baeksang Arts Awards: Fans back Park Seo Joon as When the Camellia Blooms' Kang Ha Neul wins Best Actor

56th Baeksang Arts Awards winners were announced today. When the Camellia Blooms actor Kang Ha Neul bagged the Best Actor award. Itaewon Class fans showered Park Seo Joon with support.

It was a memorable day for Kang Ha Neul as he bagged the Best Actor at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. The actor, who starred in When the Camellia Blooms, beat Namgoong Min (Hot Stove League), Park Se Joon (Itaewon Class), Joo Ji Hoon (Hyena) and Hyun Bin (Crash Landing on You) in the category. While fans were pleasantly surprised by Ha Neul's victory and congratulated him on his win, there were a few who took to Twitter and showered Seo Joon with support.

Fans of Itaewon Class were hoping Seo Joon would walk away with the trophy this year. But destiny had other plans. Although fans were disheartened by the result, they decided to show the actor support and cheer him. Twitter slowly filled up with positive messages for the actor.

"Congratulations Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin for winning Popularity Award today at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards! Congratulations Park Seo Joon for being nominated as best actor. You're still the winner!" a fan wrote. "You are still the Best Actor for me Park Seo Joon!!! Park Saeroyi is a very remarkable character and Itaewon Class is the best drama for me as well #BaeksangArtsAwards2020 #ItaewonClass," another fan wrote.

You are still my winner Park Seo Joon.

Congratulations to your friend, Kang Ha Neul for winning best actor for tv. #BaeksangArtsAwards2020

ParkSeoJoonBestActor pic.twitter.com/jMsCIsvltB — Park Seo Joon 박서준 (@allaboutPSJ) June 5, 2020

You did it super well in you actor career... keep doing this way we will always support you.... so proud of you baby #ParkSeoJoon #56thBaeksangArtsAwards #BaeksangArtsAwards2020 https://t.co/QXVLtIQ2UG — meangirlXbadboy (@PT_MN1997) June 5, 2020

ok, but Park Seo Joon and IC didn't get anything... it's such a great drama and Seo Joon is such an amazing actor.... this kind of makes me sad #BaeksangArtsAwards2020 — Baek With Cinnamon (@BaekAeriLights) June 5, 2020

Everyone deserves a congratulations. The sets of nominees are so powerful that you cant even pick just one. Im so happy and proud for you still Park Seo Joon and Hyun Bin, IU and Son Ye Jin.

Also, congratulations to Kang Ha Neul and Kim Dami #BaeksangArtsAwards2020 — Flimsy (@Queeninen) June 5, 2020

you're still my winner Park Seo Joon #BaeksangArtsAwards2020 — (@kryztelaaa) June 5, 2020

park seo joon best boy you did well #BaeksangArtsAwards2020 — ruby (@disgustingshet) June 5, 2020

You are still my Best Actor #ParkSeoJun We will get that award next time #ParkSeoJoon #BaeksangArtsAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/qSKLHffRjx — younggyu (@parkparksjmy) June 5, 2020

