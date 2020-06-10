56th Baeksang Arts Awards: Here's why Kang Ha Neul beat Hyun Bin and Park Seo Joon for the Best Actor award

Kang Ha-neul's brilliant performance in When the Camillia Blooms won him Best Actor at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, edging out Hyun Bin and Park Seo-joon, who were nominated for Crash Landing on You and Itaewon Class respectively.

Last week, K-drama and K-movie enthusiasts got to see their favourite stars under the same roof during the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, which is considered as Korea's equivalent of the Oscars. From Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin of Crash Landing on You to Park Seo-joon and Kim Di-ma of Itaewon Class, fans were blessed to see all the popular celebrities that they adore. When it came to the Best Actor award, Hyun Bin and Seo-joon were the fan favourites to win.

However, it was the talented Kang Ha-neul, who ended up taking home the big win for his fabulous performance as Hwang Yong-sik in When the Camellia Blooms. The 30-year-old actor not only beat Hyun Bin and Seo-joon but also Namkoong Min of Hot Stove League and Ju Ji-hoon of Hyena. In case you were wondering as to how the winner was decided, we have you covered. According to Koreaboo, the Baeksang Arts Awards judges were split in their decision between Kang and Namkoong until the final round. Eventually, Kang edged out the votes and was crowned Best Actor for his believable portrayal as Hwang in When the Camellia Blooms.

Moreover, the judges admired Kang's acting skills as the actor boasted an excellent spectrum of emotions in the K-drama, which is quite rare from the relatively young group of actors in their 30s.

