56th Baeksang Arts Awards: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay's Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji amongst star studded presenters

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, which takes place on June 5, will be packed with star-studded presenters amongst which It’s Okay to Not Be Okay co-stars Kim Soo-hyun & Seo Ye-ji will present the top awards for Best Drama and Best Film.

For K-movies and K-drama enthusiasts, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards is slated to take place live without an audience tomorrow, i.e. June 5, 2020. Leading the pack in the movie categories is none other than the Oscar-winning film by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite. On the other hand, when it comes to the drama categories, Crash Landing on You and Itaewon Class dominate heavily. Now, we've finally come to know as to who will be the presenters at the Korean equivalent of the Academy Awards and it's surely a star-studded lineup in every sense of the word.

According to Soompi, Kim Hye-ja, who won the Grand Prize in the television category in 2019 will be presenting the same award this year. Similarly, Jung Woo-sung, recipient of the Grand Prize in the film category in 2019, will be presenting the same award this year. The TikTok Popularity Awards will be handed out by Kim Yoo-jung and Im Si-wan. The lead pair of one of the most anticipated 2020 K-dramas, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji will be handing out the top awards for Best Drama and Best Film.

Another lead pair of the highly-awaited K-drama, Train, Yoon Shi-yoon and Kyung Soo-jin will be presenting the Art Awards for both television and film. Private Life co-stars, Seohyun of Girls Generation and Go Kyung-po, will be handing out the Best Screenplay Award (film) and the Best Script Award (television).

Jang Ki-yong, Kim Hye-yoon, Kim Young-kwang and Lee Jae-in, who won the award for Best New Actor and Best New Actress will be presenting the same awards this year.

Other presenters include Lee Byung-hun, Yum Jung-ah, Han Ji-min, Lee Sung-min, Go Soo, Ahn So-hee, Park Hae-joon, Kwon So-hyun, Lee Jung-eun, Kim Byung-chul, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Elijah, Jin Sun-kyu, Seo Yi-sook, Sung Soo-yeon, and Jun Hyun-moo.

