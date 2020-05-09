  1. Home
56th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations List: Crash Landing on You, Itaewon Class and Parasite reign supreme

In what is the Korean equivalent of the Oscars, the nominations list of the prestigious 56th Baeksang Arts Awards is finally out. Hot favourites like Crash Landing on You, Itaewon Class and Parasite have taken over the nominations, especially in the acting categories.
Park Seo-joon will battle Son Ye Jin in the Best Actor category at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.Park Seo-joon will battle Son Ye Jin in the Best Actor category at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.
At the Oscars 2020, Bong Joon-ho's ambitious drama thriller, Parasite, managed to make history as the first non-English movie to be bestowed with the Best Picture Academy Award. However, that was not all! Parasite also took home the Best Director Oscar for Joon-ho, Best Original Screenplay for Joon-ho and Han Jin-won and Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. Now, Parasite plans to dominate the Korean equivalent of the Oscars, i.e. the prestigious 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. The nominations list is finally out and ruling the pack in the film category is, as one would expect, Parasite.

Besides Best Film, almost the entire cast of Parasite has received acting nods including Song Kang-ho, Jo Yeo-jung, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eun and Jang Hye-jin. When it comes to the drama category we have fan favourite Crash Landing on You going against Kingdom Season 2 in the Best Drama nod. However, in the acting categories, leading the pack is Itaewon Class, which includes cast members Park Seo-joon, Yoo Jae-myung, Kwon Nara, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Da-mi receiving acting nods.. Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Yang Kyung-won, Kim Sun-young and Seo Ji-hye received acting nods for Crash Landing on You.

When the Camellia Bloom is also a strong contender for Best Drama with Kang Ha-Neul, Son Dambi, Yeom Hye-ran and Kim Kang-hoon receiving acting nods. Kim Hee-ae, Kim Young-min and Han So-hee's mindblowing acts in The World of the Married were given its due credit with acting nods.

Here's the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations list below:

Television Categories:

Best Drama

When the Camellia Blooms
Crash Landing on You
Stove League
Kingdom Season 2
Hyena

Best Actor

Kang Ha-neul – When the Camellia Blooms
Namgoong Min – Stove League
Park Seo-joon – Itaewon Class
Joo Ji-hoon – Hyena
Hyun Bin – Crash Landing on You

Best Actress

Gong Hyo-jin – When the Camellia Blooms
Kim Hye-soo – Hyena
Kim Hee-ae – The World of the Married
Son Ye-jin – Crash Landing on You
IU – Hotel Del Luna

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Young-min – The World of the Married
Yang Kyung-won – Crash Landing on You
Oh Jung-se – When the Camellia Blooms
Yoo Jae-myung – Itaewon Class
Jeon Seok-ho – Hyena

Best Supporting Actress

Kwon Nara – Itaewon Class
Kim Sun-young – Crash Landing on You
Seo Ji-hye – Crash Landing on You
Son Dambi – When the Camellia Blooms
Yeom Hye-ran – When the Camellia Blooms

Best New Actor

Kim Kang-hoon – When the Camellia Blooms
Ahn Bo-hyun – Itaewon Class
Ahn Hyo-seop – Dr. Romantic 2
Ong Seong-wu – Moments of 18
Lee Jae-wook – Extraordinary You

Best New Actress

Kim Da-mi – Itaewon Class
Jeon Mi-do – Hospital Playlist
Jeon Yeo-bin – Melo Is My Nature
Jung Ji-so – The Cursed
Han So-hee – The World of the Married

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Sung-joo – Mr. Trot
Kim Heechul – Ask Us Anything
Moon Se-yoon – 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
Yoo Jae-suk – How Do You Play?
Jang Sung-kyu – My Room, Row 1

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min-kyung – Delicious Guys
Park Na-rae – Home Alone (I Live Alone)
Ahn Young-mi – Radio Star
Jang Do-yeon – Food Bless You
Hong Hyun-hee – Wife’s Taste

Best Variety Show

Where Is My Home?
How Do You Play?
Delicious Rendezvous
Mr. Trot
Iceland in Three Meals

Best Educational Show

Docu Insight – Archive Project Modern Korea
The Page Turners
Giant PengTV
PD Note – Prosecution Reporters
SBS Special – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun

Film Categories:

Best Film

Parasite
The Man Standing Next
House of Hummingbird
E.X.I.T
Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Best Actor

Song Kang-ho – Parasite
Lee Byung-hun – The Man Standing Next
Lee Je-hoon – Time to Hunt
Jo Jung-suk – E.X.I.T
Han Suk-kyu – Forbidden Dream

Best Actress

Kim So-jin – Another Child
Kim Hee-ae – Moonlit Winter
Jeon Do-yeon – Birthday
Jung Yu-mi – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982
Jo Yeo-jung – Parasite

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Young-min – Lucky Chan Sil
Park Myung-hoon – Parasite
Won Hyun-joon – The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful
Lee Gwang-soo – Inseparable Bros
Lee Hee-joon – The Man Standing Next

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Guk-hee – Tune in for Love
Kim Mi-kyung – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982
Kim Sae-byeok – House of Hummingbird
Park So-dam – Parasite
Lee Jung-eun – Parasite

Best New Actor

Park Myung-oon – Parasite
Park Hae-soo – Time to Hunt
Park Hyung-sik – Juror 8
Ahn Ji-ho – A Boy and Sungreen
Jung Hae-in – Tune in for Love

Best New Actress

Kang Mal-geum – Lucky Chan Sil
Kim So-hye – Moonlit Winter
Kim Hye-joon – Another Child
Park Ji-hoo – House of Hummingbird
Jang Hye-jin – Parasite

Who do you think will win at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on June 5, without a live audience.

Credits :Soompi

