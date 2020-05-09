56th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations List: Crash Landing on You, Itaewon Class and Parasite reign supreme

In what is the Korean equivalent of the Oscars, the nominations list of the prestigious 56th Baeksang Arts Awards is finally out. Hot favourites like Crash Landing on You, Itaewon Class and Parasite have taken over the nominations, especially in the acting categories.

At the Oscars 2020, Bong Joon-ho's ambitious drama thriller, Parasite, managed to make history as the first non-English movie to be bestowed with the Best Picture Academy Award. However, that was not all! Parasite also took home the Best Director Oscar for Joon-ho, Best Original Screenplay for Joon-ho and Han Jin-won and Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. Now, Parasite plans to dominate the Korean equivalent of the Oscars, i.e. the prestigious 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. The nominations list is finally out and ruling the pack in the film category is, as one would expect, Parasite.

Besides Best Film, almost the entire cast of Parasite has received acting nods including Song Kang-ho, Jo Yeo-jung, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eun and Jang Hye-jin. When it comes to the drama category we have fan favourite Crash Landing on You going against Kingdom Season 2 in the Best Drama nod. However, in the acting categories, leading the pack is Itaewon Class, which includes cast members Park Seo-joon, Yoo Jae-myung, Kwon Nara, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Da-mi receiving acting nods.. Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Yang Kyung-won, Kim Sun-young and Seo Ji-hye received acting nods for Crash Landing on You.

When the Camellia Bloom is also a strong contender for Best Drama with Kang Ha-Neul, Son Dambi, Yeom Hye-ran and Kim Kang-hoon receiving acting nods. Kim Hee-ae, Kim Young-min and Han So-hee's mindblowing acts in The World of the Married were given its due credit with acting nods.

Here's the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations list below:

Television Categories:

Best Drama

When the Camellia Blooms

Crash Landing on You

Stove League

Kingdom Season 2

Hyena

Best Actor

Kang Ha-neul – When the Camellia Blooms

Namgoong Min – Stove League

Park Seo-joon – Itaewon Class

Joo Ji-hoon – Hyena

Hyun Bin – Crash Landing on You

Best Actress

Gong Hyo-jin – When the Camellia Blooms

Kim Hye-soo – Hyena

Kim Hee-ae – The World of the Married

Son Ye-jin – Crash Landing on You

IU – Hotel Del Luna

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Young-min – The World of the Married

Yang Kyung-won – Crash Landing on You

Oh Jung-se – When the Camellia Blooms

Yoo Jae-myung – Itaewon Class

Jeon Seok-ho – Hyena

Best Supporting Actress

Kwon Nara – Itaewon Class

Kim Sun-young – Crash Landing on You

Seo Ji-hye – Crash Landing on You

Son Dambi – When the Camellia Blooms

Yeom Hye-ran – When the Camellia Blooms

Best New Actor

Kim Kang-hoon – When the Camellia Blooms

Ahn Bo-hyun – Itaewon Class

Ahn Hyo-seop – Dr. Romantic 2

Ong Seong-wu – Moments of 18

Lee Jae-wook – Extraordinary You

Best New Actress

Kim Da-mi – Itaewon Class

Jeon Mi-do – Hospital Playlist

Jeon Yeo-bin – Melo Is My Nature

Jung Ji-so – The Cursed

Han So-hee – The World of the Married

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Sung-joo – Mr. Trot

Kim Heechul – Ask Us Anything

Moon Se-yoon – 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4

Yoo Jae-suk – How Do You Play?

Jang Sung-kyu – My Room, Row 1

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min-kyung – Delicious Guys

Park Na-rae – Home Alone (I Live Alone)

Ahn Young-mi – Radio Star

Jang Do-yeon – Food Bless You

Hong Hyun-hee – Wife’s Taste

Best Variety Show

Where Is My Home?

How Do You Play?

Delicious Rendezvous

Mr. Trot

Iceland in Three Meals

Best Educational Show

Docu Insight – Archive Project Modern Korea

The Page Turners

Giant PengTV

PD Note – Prosecution Reporters

SBS Special – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun

Film Categories:

Best Film

Parasite

The Man Standing Next

House of Hummingbird

E.X.I.T

Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Best Actor

Song Kang-ho – Parasite

Lee Byung-hun – The Man Standing Next

Lee Je-hoon – Time to Hunt

Jo Jung-suk – E.X.I.T

Han Suk-kyu – Forbidden Dream

Best Actress

Kim So-jin – Another Child

Kim Hee-ae – Moonlit Winter

Jeon Do-yeon – Birthday

Jung Yu-mi – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Jo Yeo-jung – Parasite

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Young-min – Lucky Chan Sil

Park Myung-hoon – Parasite

Won Hyun-joon – The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful

Lee Gwang-soo – Inseparable Bros

Lee Hee-joon – The Man Standing Next

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Guk-hee – Tune in for Love

Kim Mi-kyung – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Kim Sae-byeok – House of Hummingbird

Park So-dam – Parasite

Lee Jung-eun – Parasite

Best New Actor

Park Myung-oon – Parasite

Park Hae-soo – Time to Hunt

Park Hyung-sik – Juror 8

Ahn Ji-ho – A Boy and Sungreen

Jung Hae-in – Tune in for Love

Best New Actress

Kang Mal-geum – Lucky Chan Sil

Kim So-hye – Moonlit Winter

Kim Hye-joon – Another Child

Park Ji-hoo – House of Hummingbird

Jang Hye-jin – Parasite

Who do you think will win at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on June 5, without a live audience.

