56th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners List: Itaewon Class' Kim Da Mi and Crash Landing on You's Seo Ji Hye win big
Say 여보세요 to the prestigious 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, which is the Korea equivalent of the Oscars. It's one of the biggest nights for Korean celebrities, whose brilliant performances in 2019 will be honoured. In the drama category, the fan-favourite is Crash Landing on You, which is not only up for Best Drama but is also dominating in the acting categories. On the other hand, while Itaewon Class was snubbed from the Best Drama category, it still managed to get many nominations in the acting categories.
This means the Hyun Bin is up against Park Seo-joon and it will be interesting to know which actor takes the big win. When it comes to the movie category, Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning movie, Parasite, will probably be winning Best Film while almost all the cast members have been nominated for their splendid performances. The award ceremony is currently underway with the stars practicing social distancing inside the venue. For now, Itaewon Class and Crash Landing on You are currently dominating with wins.
Check out the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards full winners' list below (LIVE UPDATES):
Television Categories:
Best Drama
When the Camellia Blooms
Crash Landing on You
Stove League
Kingdom Season 2
Hyena
Best Actor
Kang Ha-neul – When the Camellia Blooms
Namgoong Min – Stove League
Park Seo-joon – Itaewon Class
Joo Ji-hoon – Hyena
Hyun Bin – Crash Landing on You
Best Actress
Gong Hyo-jin – When the Camellia Blooms
Kim Hye-soo – Hyena
Kim Hee-ae – The World of the Married
Son Ye-jin – Crash Landing on You
IU – Hotel Del Luna
Best Supporting Actor
Oh Jung-se – When the Camellia Blooms *WINNER*
Kim Young-min – The World of the Married
Yang Kyung-won – Crash Landing on You
Yoo Jae-myung – Itaewon Class
Jeon Seok-ho – Hyena
Best Supporting Actress
Kim Sun-young – Crash Landing on You *WINNER*
Kwon Nara – Itaewon Class
Seo Ji-hye – Crash Landing on You
Son Dambi – When the Camellia Blooms
Yeom Hye-ran – When the Camellia Blooms
Best New Actor
Ahn Hyo-seop – Dr. Romantic 2 *WINNER*
Kim Kang-hoon – When the Camellia Blooms
Ahn Bo-hyun – Itaewon Class
Ong Seong-wu – Moments of 18
Lee Jae-wook – Extraordinary You
Best New Actress
Kim Da-mi – Itaewon Class *WINNER*
Jeon Mi-do – Hospital Playlist
Jeon Yeo-bin – Melo Is My Nature
Jung Ji-so – The Cursed
Han So-hee – The World of the Married
Best Male Entertainer
Kim Sung-joo – Mr. Trot
Kim Heechul – Ask Us Anything
Moon Se-yoon – 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
Yoo Jae-suk – How Do You Play?
Jang Sung-kyu – My Room, Row 1
Best Female Entertainer
Kim Min-kyung – Delicious Guys
Park Na-rae – Home Alone (I Live Alone)
Ahn Young-mi – Radio Star
Jang Do-yeon – Food Bless You
Hong Hyun-hee – Wife’s Taste
Best Screenplay
Lim Sang-choon – When the Camellia Blooms *WINNER*
Kim Roo-ri – Hyena
Park Ji-eun – Crash Landing on You
Lee Shin-hwa – Hot Stove League
Lee Woo-jung – Hospital Playlist
Technical Award
Jeong Yeon-wook (Art) – Great Escape 3 *WINNER*
Kim Nam-sik, Ryu Gun-hee (Visual Effects) – Kingdom
Kim Ji-soo (Art) – Pegasus Market
Park Sung-il (Music) – Itaewon Class
Park Si-yeon (Filming) – You Quiz on the Block
Best Variety Show
Where Is My Home?
How Do You Play?
Delicious Rendezvous
Mr. Trot
Iceland in Three Meals
Best Educational Show
Docu Insight – Archive Project Modern Korea
The Page Turners
Giant PengTV
PD Note – Prosecution Reporters
SBS Special – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun
Best Variety Performer – Male
Yoo Jae-suk – How Do You Play? *WINNER*
Kim Sung-joo – Mister Trot
Kim Hee-chul – Knowing Bros
Moon Se-yoon – 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
Jang Sung-kyu – Movie Room
Best Variety Performer – Female
Park Na-rae – I Live Alone *WINNER*
Kim Min-kyung – Tasty Guys
Ahn Young-mi – Radio Star
Jang Do-yeon – Food Bless You
Hong Hyun-hee – Wife's Taste
Film Categories:
Best Film
Parasite
The Man Standing Next
House of Hummingbird
E.X.I.T
Kim Ji Young, Born 1982
Best Actor
Song Kang-ho – Parasite
Lee Byung-hun – The Man Standing Next
Lee Je-hoon – Time to Hunt
Jo Jung-suk – E.X.I.T
Han Suk-kyu – Forbidden Dream
Best Actress
Kim So-jin – Another Child
Kim Hee-ae – Moonlit Winter
Jeon Do-yeon – Birthday
Jung Yu-mi – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982
Jo Yeo-jung – Parasite
Best Supporting Actor
Lee Gwang-soo – Inseparable Bros *WINNER*
Kim Young-min – Lucky Chan Sil
Park Myung-hoon – Parasite
Won Hyun-joon – The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful
Lee Hee-joon – The Man Standing Next
Best Supporting Actress
Kim Sae-byeok – House of Hummingbird *WINNER*
Kim Guk-hee – Tune in for Love
Kim Mi-kyung – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982
Park So-dam – Parasite
Lee Jung-eun – Parasite
Best New Actor
Park Myung-hoon – Parasite *WINNER*
Park Hae-soo – Time to Hunt
Park Hyung-sik – Juror 8
Ahn Ji-ho – A Boy and Sungreen
Jung Hae-in – Tune in for Love
Best New Actress
Kang Mal-geum – Lucky Chan-Sil *WINNER*
Kim So-hye – Moonlit Winter
Kim Hye-joon – Another Child
Park Ji-hoo – House of Hummingbird
Jang Hye-jin – Parasite
Bazaar Icon Award
Seo Ji-hye *WINNER*
