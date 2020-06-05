56th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners List: Itaewon Class' Kim Da Mi and Crash Landing on You's Seo Ji Hye win big

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards is currently underway with the biggest Korean celebrities getting felicitated for their brilliant performances in both the drama and film category in 2019. Check out the full winners' list below.

Say 여보세요 to the prestigious 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, which is the Korea equivalent of the Oscars. It's one of the biggest nights for Korean celebrities, whose brilliant performances in 2019 will be honoured. In the drama category, the fan-favourite is Crash Landing on You, which is not only up for Best Drama but is also dominating in the acting categories. On the other hand, while Itaewon Class was snubbed from the Best Drama category, it still managed to get many nominations in the acting categories.

This means the Hyun Bin is up against Park Seo-joon and it will be interesting to know which actor takes the big win. When it comes to the movie category, Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning movie, Parasite, will probably be winning Best Film while almost all the cast members have been nominated for their splendid performances. The award ceremony is currently underway with the stars practicing social distancing inside the venue. For now, Itaewon Class and Crash Landing on You are currently dominating with wins.

Check out the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards full winners' list below (LIVE UPDATES):

Television Categories:

Best Drama

When the Camellia Blooms

Crash Landing on You

Stove League

Kingdom Season 2

Hyena

Best Actor

Kang Ha-neul – When the Camellia Blooms

Namgoong Min – Stove League

Park Seo-joon – Itaewon Class

Joo Ji-hoon – Hyena

Hyun Bin – Crash Landing on You

Best Actress

Gong Hyo-jin – When the Camellia Blooms

Kim Hye-soo – Hyena

Kim Hee-ae – The World of the Married

Son Ye-jin – Crash Landing on You

IU – Hotel Del Luna

Best Supporting Actor

Oh Jung-se – When the Camellia Blooms *WINNER*

Kim Young-min – The World of the Married

Yang Kyung-won – Crash Landing on You

Yoo Jae-myung – Itaewon Class

Jeon Seok-ho – Hyena

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Sun-young – Crash Landing on You *WINNER*

Kwon Nara – Itaewon Class

Seo Ji-hye – Crash Landing on You

Son Dambi – When the Camellia Blooms

Yeom Hye-ran – When the Camellia Blooms

Best New Actor

Ahn Hyo-seop – Dr. Romantic 2 *WINNER*

Kim Kang-hoon – When the Camellia Blooms

Ahn Bo-hyun – Itaewon Class

Ong Seong-wu – Moments of 18

Lee Jae-wook – Extraordinary You

Best New Actress

Kim Da-mi – Itaewon Class *WINNER*

Jeon Mi-do – Hospital Playlist

Jeon Yeo-bin – Melo Is My Nature

Jung Ji-so – The Cursed

Han So-hee – The World of the Married

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Sung-joo – Mr. Trot

Kim Heechul – Ask Us Anything

Moon Se-yoon – 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4

Yoo Jae-suk – How Do You Play?

Jang Sung-kyu – My Room, Row 1

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min-kyung – Delicious Guys

Park Na-rae – Home Alone (I Live Alone)

Ahn Young-mi – Radio Star

Jang Do-yeon – Food Bless You

Hong Hyun-hee – Wife’s Taste

Best Screenplay

Lim Sang-choon – When the Camellia Blooms *WINNER*

Kim Roo-ri – Hyena

Park Ji-eun – Crash Landing on You

Lee Shin-hwa – Hot Stove League

Lee Woo-jung – Hospital Playlist

Technical Award

Jeong Yeon-wook (Art) – Great Escape 3 *WINNER*

Kim Nam-sik, Ryu Gun-hee (Visual Effects) – Kingdom

Kim Ji-soo (Art) – Pegasus Market

Park Sung-il (Music) – Itaewon Class

Park Si-yeon (Filming) – You Quiz on the Block

Best Variety Show

Where Is My Home?

How Do You Play?

Delicious Rendezvous

Mr. Trot

Iceland in Three Meals

Best Educational Show

Docu Insight – Archive Project Modern Korea

The Page Turners

Giant PengTV

PD Note – Prosecution Reporters

SBS Special – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun

Best Variety Performer – Male

Yoo Jae-suk – How Do You Play? *WINNER*

Kim Sung-joo – Mister Trot

Kim Hee-chul – Knowing Bros

Moon Se-yoon – 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4

Jang Sung-kyu – Movie Room

Best Variety Performer – Female

Park Na-rae – I Live Alone *WINNER*

Kim Min-kyung – Tasty Guys

Ahn Young-mi – Radio Star

Jang Do-yeon – Food Bless You

Hong Hyun-hee – Wife's Taste

Film Categories:

Best Film

Parasite

The Man Standing Next

House of Hummingbird

E.X.I.T

Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Best Actor

Song Kang-ho – Parasite

Lee Byung-hun – The Man Standing Next

Lee Je-hoon – Time to Hunt

Jo Jung-suk – E.X.I.T

Han Suk-kyu – Forbidden Dream

Best Actress

Kim So-jin – Another Child

Kim Hee-ae – Moonlit Winter

Jeon Do-yeon – Birthday

Jung Yu-mi – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Jo Yeo-jung – Parasite

Best Supporting Actor

Lee Gwang-soo – Inseparable Bros *WINNER*

Kim Young-min – Lucky Chan Sil

Park Myung-hoon – Parasite

Won Hyun-joon – The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful

Lee Hee-joon – The Man Standing Next

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Sae-byeok – House of Hummingbird *WINNER*

Kim Guk-hee – Tune in for Love

Kim Mi-kyung – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Park So-dam – Parasite

Lee Jung-eun – Parasite

Best New Actor

Park Myung-hoon – Parasite *WINNER*

Park Hae-soo – Time to Hunt

Park Hyung-sik – Juror 8

Ahn Ji-ho – A Boy and Sungreen

Jung Hae-in – Tune in for Love

Best New Actress

Kang Mal-geum – Lucky Chan-Sil *WINNER*

Kim So-hye – Moonlit Winter

Kim Hye-joon – Another Child

Park Ji-hoo – House of Hummingbird

Jang Hye-jin – Parasite

Bazaar Icon Award

Seo Ji-hye *WINNER*

