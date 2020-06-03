56th Grand Bell Awards Winners List: Parasite wins BIG at Daejong Film Awards; Lee Byung Hun, Jung Yu Mi shine

56th Grand Bell Awards winners list has been announced and there is no surprise that Parasite won 5 awards.

The 56th Grand Bell Awards recently concluded and it comes as no surprise that 2020 Academy Award Best Picture winner Parasite won the highest number of awards this year. Also called the Daejon Film Awards, the Grand Bell Awards were supposed to take place in February this year. However, owing to the COVID 19 outbreak, the ceremony was postponed. Soompi reported the 56th Grand Bell Awards ceremony was held on June 3 at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul Hotel. The show was hosted by Lee Hwi Jae and Han Hye Jin.

The Bong Joon-ho directorial bagged the Best Picture. The director was awarded the Best Director award. Parasite also took home the Best Supporting Actress award, given to Lee Jung Eun for her brilliant performance, Best Screenplay and Best Music. Best Actor Award was presented to Lee Byung Hun for his role in Ashfall whereas Best Actress was received by Jung Yu Mi for Kim Ji Young: Born 1982.

Check out the complete 56th Grand Bell Awards winners list below:

Best Film: “Parasite”

Best Director: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun (“Ashfall”)

Best Actress: Jung Yu Mi (“Kim Ji Young: Born 1982”)

Best Supporting Actor: Jin Seon Kyu (“Extreme Job”)

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Jung Eun (“Parasite”)

Best New Actor: Jung Hae In (“Tune In for Love”)

Best New Actress: Jeon Yeo Bin (“After My Death”)

Best New Director: Kim Bo Ra (“House of Hummingbird”)

Best Planning: Kim Mi Hye, Mo Sung Jin (“Extreme Job”)

Best Screenplay: Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best Cinematography: Kim Young Ho (“The Battle: Roar to Victory”)

Best Lighting: Jeon Young Suk (“Svaha: The Sixth Finger”)

Technical Award: Jin Jong Hyun (Visual effects, “Ashfall”)

Best Editing: Lee Kang Hee (“Exit”)

Best Music: Jung Jae Il (“Parasite”)

Best Costumes: Lee Jin Hee (“The Great Battle”)

Best Art Direction: Seo Seong Kyeong (“Svaha: The Sixth Finger”)

Achievement Award: Shin Young Kyun

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: 5 Reasons why Bong Joon Ho's Parasite should be your go to movie amidst social distancing

Credits :Soompi

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×