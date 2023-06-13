5SOS guitarist Michael Clifford and wife Crystal Leigh announce pregnancy, say 'You're already everything'

Pop rock group 5 Seconds of Summer has been a massive hit amongst fans and with guitarist Michael Clifford and his wife Crystal Leigh announcing their pregnancy, they cannot help but feel emotional. The couple posted images on Instagram from their pregnancy photoshoot and a barrage of wishes and congratulations dropped in. Continue reading to know more.

5SOS guitarist Michael Clifford and wife Crystal Leigh announce pregnancy

The 27-year-old captioned the pregnancy announcement pictures, "you're already everything [emotional face emoji] baby clifford 11/11/23 [white heart emoji]." Talking about the early experience of it, Clifford told People, "I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves. I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!"

Leigh chimed in, "I'm over the moon!! Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life. I'd like to think it's the baby's good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it's probably just the hormones." The couple added that because their friends have had difficult pregnancies, they have been preparing for the worst but things have been great as of now. Leigh says she feels "very fortunate" and "high with happiness."

Talking about a complication they faced in the beginning called subchorionic hematoma, the two revealed that it caused a lot of bleeding but thankfully the baby was okay. Praising the Australian musician, Leigh said, "Michael has been such an incredible partner through it all though, I really do feel like we are pregnant together." The pair revealed they are building a nursery, trying to gain knowledge by reading parental books, and are "heavily nesting."

Clifford added that the pregnancy has changed his outlook on life as he thinks about how astounding it is that a woman goes through the process of carrying a baby, dealing with the emotions that come with it, and then delivering the baby. "It's incredibly remarkable and shows just how strong women are. Crystal is going to be an amazing mother," he concluded.

The couple started dating in 2016 and got engaged in Bali in 2019. Clifford and Leigh got married in January 2021 and announced it a year later when they were celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The duo have two pets named South and Moose and have been dog parents for years. They are now expecting their first child in November 2023.

