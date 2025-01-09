6 Best Animated Shows to Watch on Amazon Prime in January 2025

The growth of animated content is on the rise, and fans are undoubtedly showing their support for it. However, with the immense amount of content being produced, viewers are often left confused about what to watch.

If you, like many others, are unable to decide which animated project to watch, don't worry—this article will help you discover just that. Read on to learn about the top 6 animated shows that you shouldn’t miss!

1. Undone

This show is one of the most underrated projects out there. Along with its flawless animation, the storyline is masterfully presented. The premise revolves around Alma, who, after a car crash, discovers newfound abilities that she uses to uncover the truth about her father's death 20 years earlier. Thought-provoking and deeply engaging, this show is definitely worth watching.

2. Kung Fu Panda: The Paws Of Destiny

It's an established fact that everyone loves the Kung Fu Panda movie installments. In many ways, they have been a pivotal part of countless childhoods. However, its series, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, is sure to meet fans’ expectations. In the show, the beloved titular character Po trains his panda pupils, delivering a delightful mix of laughter, cuteness, and wholesome entertainment. This series is bound to entertain viewers to the fullest.

3. Hazbin Hotel

This series follows Charlie Morningstar, Lucifer’s daughter, who opens a hotel where individuals from Hell can stay in hopes of redeeming themselves and potentially entering Heaven. The show boasts a unique plot and delivers humor, animation, and storytelling exceptionally well. It's the perfect series to watch on a gloomy day.

4. Costume Quest

The show centers around four kids—Wren, Everett, Reynold, and Lucy—who use the powers they gain from their Halloween costumes, along with their imagination, to fight monsters. Originally based on a video game, the show was adapted into a series in 2017, according to CBR.

5. The Boys Presents: Diabolical

The Boys, a fan-favorite series, did not disappoint with its animated spinoff. Diabolical may or may not feature characters from the original show, but it stands out on its own. This animated project, designed for adults, incorporates dark humor that fans are sure to appreciate.

6. SpongeBob SquarePants

It's always a great idea to revisit a classic! Whether you've already seen it or are watching it for the first time, it's never too late to dive into SpongeBob SquarePants. The show is set underwater in Bikini Bottom, where SpongeBob works as a fry cook at a burger joint. Viewers get to enjoy his adventures alongside beloved characters like Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and many more.

