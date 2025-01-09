6 Best Animated Shows to Watch on Hulu in January 2025

Animation is a medium through which a wide range of emotions can be effortlessly expressed. Whether it’s thrilling adventures or blunt, in-your-face truths, animated shows cover it all.

Some of these incredible shows are available on Hulu, and if you’re ready for an exciting ride, check out our list of the Top 6 animated shows on Hulu.



Adventure Time (2010-2018)

Adventure Time is widely regarded as one of the best animated series to emerge in the 2010s. With its strange and surrealist approach, the show masterfully balances humor and melancholy. Follow the adventures of a boy and his talking, shapeshifting dog as they journey through a whimsical yet thought-provoking kingdom.

Duncanville (2020-2022)

This show delves into the wild imagination of Duncan. The character in question experiences mind-blowing dreams while living an otherwise unremarkable life that occasionally takes whimsical and unexpected turns.

Praise Petey (2023-present)

Welcome to a bizarre adult comedy! This series follows a Manhattan socialite named Petey, who unexpectedly inherits a cult from her father. Things take an interesting turn as Petey leaves her city life behind to move to a small town—where the residents eventually begin to worship her.

The Amazing World of Gumball (2011-2019)

How could this not be a part of our list? Often referred to simply as Gumball, this show is packed with incredibly cool and hilarious jokes. It’s a fun take on traditional school-life television, offering a unique blend of humor and creativity.

Advertisement

Mother Up (2013)

This is a tale that follows the life of a former music executive turned suburban single mother. With its single season consisting of 13 episodes, Mother Up! exceeds expectations with its sharp humor and engaging story.

Regular Show (2010-2017)

Ahem! Regular Show is anything but regular. Created by J.G. Quintel, it features the incredible voice talents of Mark Hamill, William Salyers, and Sam Marin, making it a standout animated series.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Animated Movies Released In 2024 So Far Ft. Inside Out 2, Ultraman Rising, And Others