6 best animes to watch on Netflix before the year ends featuring Attack on Titan, Violet Evergarden, and more

Anime series are all the rage these days, with such a long list of people being enamored by these shows' immaculate storytelling. So here we bring you 6 anime that you can binge-watch before the new year, available right there on Netflix.

Here are the 6 best animes to watch on Netflix right now:

1. Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden, a renowned anime series known for its exquisite visuals and emotionally compelling narratives, is currently available for streaming on Netflix . The 13-episode anime, accompanied by a captivating movie, follows the story of Violet Evergarden, a kuudere woman who receives mechanical prosthetics after losing both arms in a recent war.

Transitioning into the role of an Auto Memory Doll, Violet types dictated letters for clients, delving into their hopes, dreams, and the profound grief they carry. This heartfelt anime beautifully weaves together themes that may leave viewers reaching for tissues. Explore Violet Evergarden's emotional journey on Netflix now.

2. Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby isn't your typical anime, and that's what sets it apart as one of the best Netflix originals. Based on the 1972 Devilman manga, this series breaks genre conventions with its unconventional storytelling and breathtaking animation.

It fearlessly uses explicit and vivid imagery to capture the unsettling nature of demons. Devilman Crybaby is a gripping and visually stunning anime that demands attention, even if it leaves you with a lingering sense of unease after the credits roll.

3. Death Note

IIn Death Note, we follow the journey of Light Yagami, a brilliant teenager who stumbles upon a mysterious notebook with a deadly power: writing someone's name in it leads to their demise. While the initial concept might appear dark and edgy, Death Note offers a surprisingly intricate and compelling storyline that transcends genres, making it a standout in the anime landscape.

The series delves into the remarkable character arc of Light, transforming from a skeptical teen to a power-hungry figure akin to a god and eventually spiraling into the depths of villainy. This evolution stands out as one of anime's most captivating character narratives.

5. Attack on Titan

In the world of Attack on Titan, humanity grapples with a post-apocalyptic reality, confined within colossal walls to fend off monstrous beings known as Titans. The story kicks off with Eren, our protagonist, witnessing his town's devastation and the tragic loss of his mother to a Titan attack.

Driven by a fervent desire for revenge, Eren enlists in a specialized military unit focused on combating Titans, only to unravel a shocking revelation – he possesses the ability to transform into a Titan himself. The mysteries deepen: What does this mean, and what exactly are these enigmatic Titans? Uncover the answers as the gripping tale unfolds.

6. One Punch Man

One-Punch Man is a humorous take on shonen anime and superhero tropes, featuring Saitama, a hero who defeats every adversary with a single punch because of his overwhelming strength. While the premise seems straightforward, the show is surprisingly intricate, offering more than just rapid victories.

Despite his unbeatable power, Saitama grapples with boredom and dissatisfaction in his hero journey. However, forging connections, such as with his friend Genos, brings a touch of relief. One-Punch Man combines humor and explosive action and stands out for its top-notch fight sequences, making it a delightful and entertaining watch.

7. Cowboy Bebop

Widely celebrated as a pinnacle in anime, Cowboy Bebop isn't just a standout on Netflix; it's a genre-defying masterpiece that effortlessly weaves humor, action, drama, and adventure into its narrative tapestry.

Step into the episodic world of Spike Spiegel, a bounty hunter, and his eclectic crew as they navigate the expansive galaxy, pursuing bounties while grappling with their own intricate pasts. With a concise 26 episodes, Cowboy Bebop showcases a unique style and an unforgettable soundtrack. It's not just a recommended watch; it's a journey transcending conventional anime, offering a captivating experience for both seasoned fans and newcomers alike.

