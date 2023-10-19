6 Best crime anime to watch if you loved Death Note; Add Monster, and Cowboy Bebop to your watchlist today

Anime has a knack for blending genres, and crime-themed anime often combine thrilling narratives with intriguing characters and complex moral dilemmas. If you're a fan of Death Note, a gripping tale of a high school student's descent into darkness after obtaining a notebook with the power to kill, you're in for a treat. Here are six crime anime series to add to your watchlist, including classics like Monster and Cowboy Bebop.

1. Monster:

If you enjoyed the cat-and-mouse chase in Death Note, Monster will captivate you. Dr. Kenzou Tenma, a brilliant surgeon, faces a moral dilemma when he saves a young boy's life instead of a wealthy politician's. This decision leads to a series of mysterious murders, and Tenma becomes entangled in a complex web of crime. Monster offers a dark and psychological journey through the human psyche, filled with intricate characters and suspenseful storytelling.

2. Cowboy Bebop:

Cowboy Bebop masterfully combines elements of film noir and space westerns. Follow the lives of bounty hunters Spike Spiegel and Jet Black as they pursue intergalactic outlaws across the galaxy. The series is renowned for its stylish animation, unforgettable soundtrack, and a rich tapestry of characters. Cowboy Bebop offers a unique blend of crime and sci-fi, making it a must-watch for any anime enthusiast.

3. Psycho-Pass:

In a dystopian future, the Sibyl System monitors and measures the psychological state of citizens, predicting their potential to commit crimes. Psycho-Pass follows Akane Tsunemori as she joins the Public Safety Bureau's Criminal Investigation Division to hunt down criminals. The series explores thought-provoking themes about free will and justice, all wrapped in a compelling crime narrative.

4. Terror in Resonance:

Directed by the visionary Shinichiro Watanabe, who also worked on Cowboy Bebop, Terror in Resonance tells the story of two enigmatic teenagers who orchestrate a series of bombings in Tokyo. As they leave cryptic clues, detectives must unravel their motives and intentions. This anime combines a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase with deep philosophical questions.

5. B: The Beginning:

If you love supernatural elements in your crime anime, B: The Beginning is an excellent choice. This series explores a world filled with serial killers, superhumans, and a secretive organization. The story centers on a brilliant investigator as he unravels a string of gruesome murders while trying to uncover the mysteries surrounding his own past.

6. Erased:

Satoru Fujinuma, a struggling manga artist, possesses an ability he calls "Revival," which sends him back in time moments before a tragedy. When he is wrongfully accused of murder, he is sent back 18 years into his past to solve a series of childhood abductions. Erased is a gripping thriller filled with heart-pounding moments and an emotionally charged narrative.

Whether you're drawn to psychological thrillers, futuristic dystopias, or classic detective stories, these six crime anime series offer a diverse range of captivating narratives. Each one will keep you on the edge of your seat and have you eagerly awaiting the next twist and turn in the story, just like Death Note did. So, get ready to add Monster, Cowboy Bebop, and the rest to your watchlist today!

