6 best DEMON anime to watch if you love Sadao Maou, Albedo, and Sukuna

Anime demons are a fascinating and diverse genre within the world of animation. A demon is a concept that has changed its meaning in the captivating world of anime. The anime demons, which were once limited to evil or hideous forms, have evolved to be heroes and even cute little creatures. These shows often explore the complex and sometimes dark nature of demons, weaving intricate stories where supernatural beings play central roles. From menacing antagonists to misunderstood anti-heroes, anime demons offer a rich tapestry of characters and narratives. Here's a closer look at our curated list of anime demons.

ALSO READ: 6 best anime to watch if you love Attack on Titan

Sadao Maou

Sadao was once the Demon King, but now he works at a fast-food joint. His desire was to reign over four continents, but he suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the brave hero Emilia Justina. As a result, he was forced to leave Hell and transform into a human on Earth, giving up his demonic powers to take human form. Currently, he resides in Tokyo, where he conquers the city while working part-time at the bizarrely titled MgRonald’s. Quite a pity indeed.

Beelzebub

Initially, Beelzebub, the baby demon, presents an adorable cuteness that masks the latent power he possesses. Beel, the son of the Demon King, is an incredibly powerful being, and his powers grow as the child matures. This journey will see Beel become even more formidable alongside his guardian. At times, managing this pint-sized demon while assisting Oga feels like a Herculean task.

Akira Fudo

Akira, who was once called a crybaby during his school years, was a kind and benevolent person. However, after reuniting with his old friend Ryo, he fell into the clutches of evil and transformed into Devilman. As Devilman, Akira gains remarkable courage and power to protect his hometown by battling malevolent demons. Surprisingly, his emotional depth endures, making him one of the most emotionally resonant anime demons.

ALSO READ: 6 best Shojo anime that are must watch for 2023

Inuyasha

Through Kagome's time travel, she discovers that she is the reincarnation of a priestess destined to combat evil influences. Alongside her, she encounters Inuyasha, a half-demon with a noble cause: to save humanity and defeat the evil Naraku. Inuyasha is a mix of kindness and roughness, with his inner struggles concealed behind a tough exterior. Tessaiga, the mighty sword, helps him become a memorable and iconic anime demon.

Albedo

Albedo, the Overseer of the Great Tomb of Nazarick, defies stereotypes as a Demon of Love. She is unwaveringly loyal to her master, Ainz. With her enchanting beauty and flowing locks, she possesses remarkable power. Albedo is one of the series' strongest characters, using her wrath to punish anyone who defies her.

Advertisement

Sebastian Michaelis

Sebastian is a prominent and attractive anime demon. Beneath his polished butler facade, he possesses impressive combat abilities. His unwavering loyalty to Ciel is exemplary, as he serves as Ciel's butler with steadfast dedication. It's important to recognize that despite his refined demeanor, Sebastian is always ready to consume the soul of a high-class individual.

So which of these anime demons do you love the most? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such intel on the world of anime.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande to BTS: 6 celebrities who love anime