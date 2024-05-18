6 Best Doctor Shows You Need To Watch: Grey's Anatomy, Good Doctor, New Amsterdam, and More

Do you love the thrill of medical dramas that keep you on the edge of your seat? Well, get ready, because we’ve got the perfect prescription for your binge-watching cravings. The adrenaline rush of the emergency rooms, the tender bonds, etc. makes watching medical dramas so intriguing.

From the brilliant but unconventional Dr. House to the heartwarming and inspiring tales of The Good Doctor, there’s something for everyone on the list. So, check out the list of the 6 best doctor shows that you simply can’t miss.

Grey’s Anatomy

Welcome to Grey Sloam Memorial Hospital, where every day is a rollercoaster ride of emotions. This show has been running strong for 19 years. It follows the lives of surgical interns, capturing the highs, lows, and all the twists and turns of their lives. Even though the show has already made 427 episodes, it keeps finding ways to shock us with new stories.

Grey's Anatomy was created by Shonda Rhimes, and it has won numerous awards, including 4 Primetime Emmys. Currently, you can watch this popular show on Hulu, Netflix, or for free with ads on ABC.

New Amsterdam

If you love rooting for the underdog and seeing battles against big, stubborn systems, then New Amsterdam is the show for you. It is based on a book called Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. The story revolves around Dr. Max Goodwin (played by Ryan Eggold), the new head honcho at one of America’s oldest public hospitals.

He is determined to shake things up and make the hospital better for patients. But not everyone at the hospital agrees with him, some are skeptical about his new ideas. He keeps trying for changes no matter what. The show ran from 2018 to 2023 and has 5 seasons. You can watch New Amsterdam on Netflix and JioCinema.

The Good Doctor

Ever wondered how some TV shows come to life? Well, let’s talk about The Good Doctor. This awesome series owes its existence to actor Daniel Dae Kim. He is the one who pushed to make it happen. It’s about Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore, who’s a surgeon with autism.

Shaun faces challenges because he says things bluntly and acts unpredictably. This makes for exciting episodes and storylines. The show started in 2017 and is still going strong with 7 seasons so far. You can watch the series on Netflix and Sony Liv App.

Royal Pains

Royal Pains is a fun medical drama created by Andrew Lenchewski and John P. Rogers. It follows Dr. Hank Lawson, played by Mark Feuerstein, who faces a tough situation when he’s blamed for a patient’s death. Suddenly, he’s out of the city into the Hamptons, where he becomes a doctor to the rich and famous.

But here’s the twist: Is it right to make money from other people’s misfortune? This thing adds depth to its entertaining storyline. With eight seasons, this was a top-notch medical drama that used to air from 2009—2016.

Chicago Med

Do you love the excitement of the ER? Then Chicago Med is the show for you. It’s all about the doctors and nurses at Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre, tackling cases every day. Join Dr. Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehlfuss, as he transitions from plastic surgery to overseeing the Emergency Department.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ethan Choi, played by Brian Tee, navigates his role as Chief of Emergency Medicine. You can watch the nine seasons of Chicago Med on Prime Video and JioCinema. Chicago Med gives you a peek into the fast-paced world of emergency medicine.

Virgin River

Virgin River is based on Robyn Carr’s romantic novels. In the hit series Virgin River, we meet Melina Monroe played by Alexandra Breckenridge who is a medical professional. Mel moves from bustling Los Angeles to a quiet town in North California, hoping for an easier job with simpler medical cases.

But things don’t go as smoothly as Mel expects. Instead of easy cases, she faces a couple of challenges. But the show is the perfect blend of heartwarming moments and intense twists, all set against the backdrop of a small town. It was released in 2019 and is still airing, you can watch the show on Netflix.

So, with these six captivating shows, your binge-watching queue is ready. Just grab your popcorn, and start the binge-watching game.

