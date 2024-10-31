6 Best Halloween Costumes By Hollywood Stars Ft. Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, And Sophie Turner

Halloween is that one day where you get to be creative and be who you want to be, and no one can do this better than Hollywood celebrities. Many take this occasion very seriously and do everything to make sure their costumes match the original ones flawlessly.

Just like every year, this time also celebrities made sure to go above and beyond and impress us with their respective ensembles. If you are not updated on the best celebrity Halloween fits, look no further; here’s the list of the 6 best costumes by Hollywood stars.

1. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

This year the best Halloween costume award goes to none other than the musician couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco because they surely understood the assignment. They decided to go with the Alice In Wonderland theme, where the singer dressed up as Alice and her beau as Mad Hatter. This was also very significant as both the individuals debuted their looks together.

2. Sophie Turner

Did someone say slay? Because Sophie Turner just did! Who would have thought that Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark would meet Matrix’s Trinity? The actress made us nostalgic by donning a black shiny leather outfit inspired by the 1999 film’s character. Turner made sure to keep her outfit on point by wearing black sunglasses and gloves and wearing her hair in a sleek back bun. She captioned her post with, “Red or blue pill.”

3. Lizzo

The singer made sure to ace her Halloween costume by turning into the Ozempic drug. Nothing can be more iconic than this outfit because it was seemingly a clapback at South Park’s joke on her. Lizzo posed as the measuring tape cinched at her waist. She shared this post on Instagram and wrote, “Ok Halloween… you can start now.”

4. Anne Hathaway

The actress went a little more creative and transformed into the Statue of Liberty. But this was not it! She gave it a ghost-like appearance and wore a silver wig and t-shirt that read, ‘Boo-York City.’ To make her look more realistic, Hathaway applied what appeared to be white face paint along with black colored makeup under her eyes. Even with that makeup, her face card did not decline!

5. Ice Spice

Ice Spice took us back to the 90s as she became Leeloo Dallas from The Fifth Element. This role was portrayed by none other than veteran actress and model, Milla Jovovich. The vocalist perfectly pulled off the iconic orange wig. To Stay true to the character, she also had a ‘multi-pass’ card.

6. Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons proved that no one can match her creativity and preciseness. She chose to imitate Mariah Carey. To be specific, she dressed up as the iconic singer, imitating her Memories Of An Imperfect Angel album cover. Simmons surely shone as she posed just like Carey with the wind blowing on her face while donning the white dress.

