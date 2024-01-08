6 Best movies of Cillian Murphy to watch as he wins Best Male Actor Drama at the Golden Globes

Cillian Murphy clinched the Best Male Actor in a Drama Film award at the 2024 Golden Globes for his compelling portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer. Released in July the previous year, the film garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. During his acceptance speech, Murphy humorously questioned if he had lipstick on his nose before expressing gratitude to the director, producer, and fellow actors. Reflecting on his experience working with Christopher Nolan, he praised the visionary director's rigor, focus, and dedication. Murphy also acknowledged the enduring faith Nolan and producer Emma Thomas had placed in him over two decades. Here are the top six Cillian Murphy’s movies that you shouldn’t miss.

1. 28 Days Later

Cillian Murphy's performance in the film 28 Days Later stands out as a compelling reason to watch this gripping post-apocalyptic thriller. Released in 2002 and directed by Danny Boyle, the movie explores a world ravaged by a deadly virus that transforms humans into bloodthirsty zombies. Murphy's portrayal of Jim, a bicycle courier awakening to this nightmarish reality, is hauntingly authentic. The film is praised for its atmospheric tension, innovative cinematography, and Murphy's compelling presence, making it a standout in the zombie genre. With its intense narrative and Murphy's stellar performance, 28 Days Later is a must-watch for fans of suspenseful and thought-provoking cinema.

2. Batman Begins

Batman Begins, released in 2005 and directed by Christopher Nolan, is a cinematic triumph that redefined the superhero genre. Cillian Murphy plays Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow, in this film that serves as the origin story for the iconic DC Comics character, Batman. The movie explores Bruce Wayne's transformation into the Caped Crusader, delving into his training with the League of Shadows and the personal struggles that drive him to become Gotham City's protector. With a stellar cast, including Christian Bale as Batman, and Nolan's dark and realistic approach, Batman Begins revitalized the Batman franchise, setting the stage for a trilogy that would become legendary in the superhero genre.

3. Inception

Inception, released in 2010 and directed by Christopher Nolan, is a mind-bending masterpiece that captivated audiences worldwide. Cillian Murphy plays Robert Fischer, a key character in this heist thriller that explores the concept of shared dreaming. The film follows Dom Cobb, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a skilled extractor who specializes in stealing secrets by entering people's dreams. Murphy's performance adds depth to the narrative as Fischer becomes a central figure in Cobb's complex mission. Inception is celebrated for its intricate plot, stunning visuals, and a brilliant cast that includes Murphy, showcasing Nolan's ability to blend high-concept storytelling with compelling characters, making it a cinematic experience like no other.

4. Dunkirk

Dunkirk, a 2017 war film directed by Christopher Nolan, stands as a visceral and immersive portrayal of the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II. While Cillian Murphy's role in the film may not be extensive, his performance as a shell-shocked soldier adds a poignant layer to the narrative. The movie unfolds on land, sea, and air, intertwining the stories of soldiers desperately trying to evacuate from the beaches of Dunkirk. With its minimal dialogue, intense atmosphere, and a unique narrative structure, Dunkirk is a cinematic achievement. The film received widespread acclaim for its realism, cinematography, and Hans Zimmer's haunting score, offering a gripping and memorable war movie experience.

5. Red Eye

Red Eye is a 2005 psychological thriller directed by Wes Craven, and it features Cillian Murphy alongside Rachel McAdams in a suspenseful cat-and-mouse game at 30,000 feet. Murphy plays the mysterious and menacing Jackson Rippner, a man seated next to McAdams' character, Lisa Reisert, on a red-eye flight. The tension escalates when Rippner reveals his sinister intentions, forcing Lisa into a high-stakes situation. Murphy's portrayal of the enigmatic antagonist contributes significantly to the film's suspense and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Red Eye is praised for its effective storytelling, thrilling pace, and the intense on-screen chemistry between Murphy and McAdams.

6. The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight, released in 2008 and directed by Christopher Nolan, is a cinematic triumph and a pivotal entry in the superhero genre. Cillian Murphy reprises his role as Dr. Jonathan Crane, also known as the Scarecrow, in this sequel to Batman Begins. However, the film is best known for Heath Ledger's iconic performance as the Joker. The Dark Knight explores the moral and psychological challenges faced by Batman, portrayed by Christian Bale, as he confronts the anarchic and chaotic threat posed by Ledger's Joker. The film is celebrated for its complex characters, intense action sequences, and Ledger's posthumously awarded Academy Award-winning portrayal of the Joker. It remains a cornerstone in superhero cinema, often regarded as one of the greatest films of its genre.

