6 Best movies of Emma Stone as she wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy

Emma Stone, the acclaimed American actress known for her versatility and charismatic screen presence, captivated audiences at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. In a dazzling evening at The Beverly Hilton, Stone claimed the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her exceptional role in Poor Things. Portraying Bella, a Victorian-era woman infused with a fetus' brain to revive her, Stone's performance in this Frankenstein-inspired parody garnered widespread praise. The film itself earned the prestigious title of Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, solidifying Stone's place among the luminaries of Hollywood at the Golden Globes 2024.

Top 6 movies of Emma Stone worth watching

1. La La Land

La La Land, a cinematic masterpiece, showcases Emma Stone's enchanting portrayal of Mia Dolan, a struggling actress navigating the challenges of love and dreams in the vibrant backdrop of Los Angeles. Stone's performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, a testament to her captivating on-screen chemistry with Ryan Gosling. The film, directed by Damien Chazelle, seamlessly blends romance and musical elements, delivering a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience. Stone's nuanced portrayal, coupled with the film's enchanting narrative and mesmerizing musical sequences, makes La La Land a must-watch, offering a timeless ode to the pursuit of passion and artistic aspirations.

2. Birdman

Birdman, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, is a cinematic tour de force that thrusts viewers into the frenetic world of Riggan Thomson, played by Michael Keaton. The film unfolds as a single continuous shot, immersing audiences in the backstage chaos of a Broadway play. Emma Stone delivers a compelling performance as Sam Thomson, Riggan's troubled daughter. Her raw portrayal earned her an Academy Award nomination. Birdman is celebrated for its inventive storytelling, seamless cinematography, and exploration of the complexities of fame and artistic identity. Stone's contribution adds depth to this critically acclaimed film, making it a captivating and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

3. The Amazing Spider-Man

Emma Stone made her mark in the superhero genre with her role as Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man film series. Portraying Peter Parker's love interest, Stone brought intelligence, wit, and charm to the character, making Gwen a standout in the superhero universe. Her chemistry with Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man, was a highlight, adding emotional depth to the action-packed narratives. Stone's portrayal of Gwen Stacy was praised for its authenticity and her ability to inject humanity into the superhero storyline. The Amazing Spider-Man series showcased Stone's versatility as an actress, contributing to the films' success and leaving a lasting impact on the superhero genre.

4. The Favourite

In The Favourite, a darkly comedic period drama directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone delivers a standout performance alongside Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz. Stone plays the cunning and ambitious Abigail Hill, a servant who maneuvers her way into the favor of Queen Anne, portrayed by Olivia Colman. The film explores the power dynamics and political intrigue within the royal court during the early 18th century. Stone's portrayal earned her critical acclaim, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her nuanced performance, marked by wit and manipulation, contributes significantly to the film's success, making The Favourite a compelling and visually striking cinematic experience.

5. Zombieland

In the zombie comedy film Zombieland, Emma Stone plays the character Wichita, a resourceful and quick-witted survivor in a world overrun by the undead. Alongside Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin, Stone's character forms an unlikely team of survivors, navigating the post-apocalyptic landscape with humor and camaraderie. Stone's performance adds a balance of toughness and vulnerability to Wichita, making her a memorable and dynamic character in this genre-bending film. Zombieland stands out for its unique blend of horror, humor, and heart, and Emma Stone's contribution to the ensemble cast contributes to the film's success and enduring popularity among audiences.

6. Crazy, Stupid, Love

In the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love, Emma Stone plays Hannah Weaver, a law school graduate who becomes romantically entangled with Ryan Gosling's character, Jacob Palmer. Stone brings her trademark charm and wit to the role, portraying Hannah as a smart and independent woman with a sense of humor. The film revolves around a middle-aged man, played by Steve Carell, navigating the complexities of love and relationships, and Stone's chemistry with Gosling adds a delightful layer to the storyline. Emma Stone's performance in Crazy, Stupid, Love contributes to the film's charm, offering a fresh and engaging take on modern romance with a comedic twist.

