6 Best Season Finales that took 2023 by storm: From Succession to The Crown and more

As we bid adieu to another year of riveting television, 2023 delivered an array of season finales that left viewers on the edge of their seats. From shocking twists to poignant resolutions in Succession, Billions, and more, these conclusions became the talk of the town.

Let's delve into the six best season finales that took the television landscape by storm, offering closure to some of our favorite series.

6) Succession (4 seasons, HBO)

Succession , HBO's crown jewel, not surprisingly yielded one of the most impressive payoffs in the year's best show. The audacious decision to bid farewell to Logan Roy early in the season set the stage for an intense succession battle. Jeremy Strong's gripping portrayal and intricate storytelling made the series Hall of Fame. The finale, wrapping up all major characters and storylines, showcased the brilliance of Succession in answering lingering questions and providing a fitting end to a rollercoaster of a run.

5) Billions (7 seasons, Showtime)

After seven seasons of high-stakes drama, Billions concluded with a showdown between Bobby Axe Axelrod and his hedge fund usurper, Michael Prince. The intricate power struggles and alliances climaxed in a multi-pronged farewell episode. The show's finale saw a reversal of fortunes for Axe, marking the return of Damian Lewis for the final season. The intense financial demise and the vengeful exit of Michael Prince left viewers on edge, closing the chapter on this cutthroat high-finance drama.

4) Barry (4 seasons, HBO)

Barry's uneven final season led to an inevitable tragedy for the hitman who aspired to be an actor. The chaotic calmness enveloping the mayhem in the series finale reflected the show's preparation for an unavoidable tragedy. Barry's finale explored redemption, revenge, and the consequences of his actions. While not meeting some expectations, the finale showcased the show's commitment to concluding on its own terms, offering a fitting end to the conflicting characters' journeys.

3) Ted Lasso (3 seasons, Apple TV+)

While producers avoided labeling it a finale, the last flight of Ted Lasso 's episodes wrapped up the soccer coach's adventures in the UK. The series remained popular and acclaimed, yet its third and final season divided opinions. The finale pleasantly concluded Ted Lasso's story, leaving intriguing life-goes-on threads. A divisive subject among fans, Ted Lasso's ending sparked conversations about its emotional progress and the decisions made for beloved characters.

2) Reservation Dogs (3 seasons, Hulu)

The groundbreaking series, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, took a unique approach by exploring the lives of Indigenous teenagers. The finale beautifully addressed themes of community, knowledge transfer, and generational understanding. The emotional goodbye included surprise guest appearances and poignant moments, offering a powerful conclusion to the groundbreaking show's inaugural season.

1) The Crown (6 seasons, Netflix)

Wrapping up a series that covered 60 years of history, The Crown's finale appropriately brought Queen Elizabeth's story full circle. The sentimental touches, featuring all three actresses who portrayed her, felt both precious and fanciful. Despite a less-than-royal finish, The Crown closed its chapters with a fitting end to a remarkable series, leaving viewers reflecting on the portrayal of British royalty.



As we reflect on the television landscape of 2023, these six series' finales stand out as memorable moments in storytelling. With its unique flavor, each show provided closure to characters we grew to love or love to hate.

While opinions may vary, one thing is certain – these finales have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of viewers.

