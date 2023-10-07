6 best Shojo anime that are must watch for 2023

As per reported by Game Rant, Shojo anime, has won recognition globally for its precise tales and emotional depth. While a few shojo anime follow ordinary romantic narratives, others break the mold with deeper themes and emotional exploration. This listing contains a number of great shojo anime that stand out in style and are a need to look ahead to anime fanatics of every age and gender.

ALSO READ: Hunter X Hunter: Does Gon ever get to meet his father? Here's what happens

Maid Sama!

Maid Sama! streaming on HIDIVE, and Hulu. Maid Sama! follows Misaki Usui, the stern scholar council president, who secretly works at a maid café. When Takumi Usui, a captivating however aloof classmate, discovers her secret, their interactions cause a pleasing mixture of humor and romance. While the anime may additionally display its age in some elements, its undying strengths make it a traditional shojo collection with unforgettable characters.

Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me To You

Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me To You explores the friendship between Sawako Kuronuma, an ostracized woman regularly compared to the eerie Sadako from The Ring, and Shouta Kazehaya, a famous schoolmate. This heartwarming series combines drama and comedy as it depicts their adventure from friendship to romance. While the primary romance develops slowly, the characters of Sawako and Shouta are endearing. Can be watched on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

Yona Of The Dawn (Akatsuki no Yona)

Based on Mizuho Kusanagi's manga, Yona of the Dawn tells the story of Yona, the sheltered princess of a small state. After a coup leaves her at the run, she embarks on a quest to reclaim her throne and unite the dominion with the assistance of four legendary warriors. Yona's transformation from pampered royalty to a capable warrior provides intensity to this enticing story, streaming on Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

ALSO READ: The Eminence in Shadow Season 2: Sequel release schedule, streaming details explained

Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon is an iconic magical girl series featuring the adventures of Sailor Scouts preventing evil by means of moonlight and triumphing love by way of daylight hours. With its catchy subject song, memorable characters, and fascinating storytelling, Sailor Moon has left a lasting impact on fanatics globally. Whether via the authentic collection or the latest Sailor Moon Crystal, this magical girl adventure stays traditional, you can binge-watch this show on Hulu, and YouTube.

Cardcaptor Sakura

This show can be watched on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi, and Cardcaptor Sakura follows Sakura Kinomoto's adventures to recapture the mystical Clow Cards. The series is known for its light-hearted and amusing technique to magical female tropes, providing a clean take on the style. With its opponents-to-fanatics romance and precise storytelling, Cardcaptor Sakura remains a beloved classic that keeps captivating audiences.

Advertisement

Kamisama Kiss

Kamisama Kiss facilities on Nanami Momozono, who will become a god after a risky encounter with a mysterious man. Her adventures with the fox spirit Tomoe create a delightful romantic comedy with supernatural elements. The collection's playful tone and fascinating characters make it a standout within the shojo genre, earning it a devoted fanbase, on Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

ALSO READ: Naruto 2023 anime delayed: Everything to know about it