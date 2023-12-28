6 Best songs of 2023 that were Insta-classic tracks

1. Beyonce, Cuff It (Wetter Remix)

It is safe to say that every year is Beyonce’s year, and so is 2023. Her Renaissance tour was one of the most viral phenomena on social media. Queen Bey has always served and given us the sexiest remixes of the year with her track ‘ Cuff It.’ Instagram was quick to catch on with rhythmic dance steps that made the song all the more fun.

2. Billie Eilish, What was I made for?

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is undoubtedly one of the year's biggest films, and so are its soundtracks. From Dua Lipa to Lizzo, many pop stars gave their voice to the film. One of the most amazing tracks was Finneas and Billie’s What was I made for? The movie's climax perfectly syncs with the track and is also speculated to be one of the top wins at the Oscars.

3. Mitski, My Love Mine all Mine

With a soothing, somber, and beautifully romantic vibe, this song has the social media head over heels. With this instantly timeless song written by Oscar-nominated songwriter Mitski, you can hear the love spill out.

4. Tyla, Water

Tyla did not just make us sweat and water; she also made netizens understand the difference between twerking and Bacardi. With her angel-like vocals and groovy dance steps, the song conquered just after its release. Breaking through with this sleek and entertaining Afrobeats hit, the South African vocalist never stops satisfying our appetite.

5. SZA, Snooze

SZA sings the lyrics to this contemporary love song that brings the entire world together, "Ain't a home when you're not here/Hard to grow when you're not here." Young youngsters and babies sing the music sweetly (and harmoniously!). Men and boys sing the lyrics with pride, written exclusively by female artists. The aunts agree that it is authentically R&B. SZA's confessional tune is incredibly moving and flawless, thanks to production contributions from legendary actors Babyface and Leon Thomas, who quickly become legends. How is it possible to sleep through the moment?

6.Taylor Swift, Anti-Hero

Needless to say, Taylor released several tracks, including the ones from ‘The Vault’ that had no choice but to be some of the biggest hits of the year. And Anti-hero became one of her fans' most relatable songs. The song quickly found a cute choreography on reels, and there was no turning back.

