6 Best sports anime to watch if you love Haikyuu; Check out Beyblade, Redline and Slam Dunk and more

If you're a fan of Haikyuu!!, the thrilling sports anime series that follows the journey of a high school volleyball team, you're probably no stranger to the excitement and camaraderie that sports anime can offer. The world of sports anime is vast, with a variety of shows that cater to different sports and capture the essence of teamwork, competition, and personal growth. If you're looking for more sports anime to dive into, here are six of the best to consider:

1. Beyblade:

Beyblade is an exhilarating anime that revolves around spinning top battles. The series follows a group of Bladers who compete in tournaments using their customized spinning tops, known as Beyblades. With intense battles, strategic customization, and strong friendships, Beyblade offers a captivating sports anime experience.

2. Redline:

For those who enjoy high-speed action, Redline is a must-watch. While not a traditional sports anime, it features intense and adrenaline-pumping futuristic racing. The story centers around JP, a daredevil racer, who competes in the deadly and highly illegal Redline race. The breath-taking animation and non-stop action make Redline a thrilling choice for sports enthusiasts.

3. Slam Dunk:

Slam Dunk is a classic basketball anime that has stood the test of time. It follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent high school student who joins the basketball team for love. The series combines comedy, drama, and intense basketball matches to deliver an engaging and heart-warming story of self-discovery and teamwork.

4. Kuroko's Basketball:

Kuroko's Basketball explores the world of high school basketball with a twist. The series follows Seirin High School's basketball team, which includes two incredible players with unique abilities. Kuroko, known as the “Phantom Sixth Man,” and Kagami, a basketball prodigy, form an exciting duo that aims to become the best in Japan.

5. Yuri!!! on Ice:

Yuri!!! on Ice takes the sports anime genre to the world of figure skating. The story follows Yuri Katsuki, a talented figure skater who experiences a career setback before making a comeback under the guidance of renowned Russian skater Viktor Nikiforov. The anime beautifully captures the artistry and passion of figure skating while exploring themes of perseverance and self-discovery.

6. Free!:

Free! offers a unique take on the sports anime genre by focusing on competitive swimming. The story revolves around a group of friends who were part of the same swim team in their childhood but have since drifted apart. When they reunite in high school, they aim to revive their former glory and strengthen their bond through swimming.

Whether you're a fan of volleyball, spinning tops, racing, basketball, figure skating, or swimming, there's a sports anime out there for you. Each of these series offers a unique blend of competition, friendship, and personal growth that will resonate with Haikyuu!! enthusiasts and sports anime lovers alike. So, pick one that piques your interest and dive into the world of sports anime for an exhilarating and heart-warming experience.

