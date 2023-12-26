6 biggest celebrity scandals that took the internet by storm: A recap of Kanye West’s controversies and Bianca’s NSFW boat act

Celebrity scandals get voraciously consumed by the public as they gently and leisurely chew the notoriety like it is a gourmet dish and 2023 was a year where no one was left underfed.

From celebrity bombshells and courtroom drama to cheating scandals, 2023 was a good year for the gossip mills.

Here’s a roundup of the 6 biggest celebrity scandals of 2023

Prince Harry, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Britney Spears spilled tea in their memoir

As the year began, Prince Harry came out with his book titled Spare where he gave a detailed account of his life as a Royal or rather we say former royal. From his experience with drugs to his fight with Prince William and the alleged drama between Princess Kate and his wife Meghan, he dished it all in his memoir. His attempt to garner public sympathy through his book went in vain as the public labeled him whiney.

Britney Spears was ready to speak without the fear of facing consequences after her conservatorship was revoked and so she did. In her memoir titled The Woman in Me, she recalled the important moments in her life. She got candid about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her life under conservatorship, and much more.

Jada Pinkett Smith uncovered a lot about her relationship with Will Smith and the sensational Oscars slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock in her memoir Worthy.

Priscilla Presley challenged Lisa Marie Presley’s will in court

Just weeks after her daughter Lisa Marie Presley died, Pricilla Presley challenged her will in court. People called it Pricilla Presley’s blatant money grab. The dispute was settled with the court granting Priscilla Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough control of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

Lizzo’s backup dancers exposed her hypocrisies

In August 2023, three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against the pop icon, alleging her of sexual harassment and workplace bullying. While one dancer accused her of body shaming her for gaining weight, another charged her for making her touch a woman’s breast at a strip club. Lizzo who had built her entire brand on body positivity was surely unfavorably affected by these accusations.

Kanye West jeopardized his career because of his anti-Semitic statements

In October 2022, Kanye West tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He also praised Hitler and denied that the Holocaust ever happened. This made him lose lucrative deals with Balenciaga and Adidas and was even banned from Instagram and X briefly.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s NSFW boat ride

While Kanye West is an uncrowned king of controversy, his wife Bianca Sensori is not far behind him. Bianca got in trouble when she bared it all while on a boat ride with Kanye West in Italy. Their indecency and NSFW were reported to the local police by several witnesses. The boat company that took the couple for a ride banned them for life following their scandal.

The Vanderpump Rules Scandoval

Back in March 2023, a massive cheating scandal played out between three of the Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss.

Tom and Ariana who have been dating since 2013 broke up in March 2023. Their announcement of the split came amid rumors that Tom Sandoval allegedly cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. Season 10 of The Vanderpump Rules saw growing rapport between Tom and Raquel and Tom’s frequent altercations with Ariana. The season ended with a nasty confrontation between the esgranged couple.

The scandal allegedly played a number on Raquel Leviss’ mental health. She reportedly checked herself in a facility to receive much-needed mental health treatment. She also announced that she won't be returning to reality TV

In December 2023, Tom Sandoval said he was fully in love with Raquel but she shooed him away after the controversy unfolded.

Overall, 2023 was a year that kept the tabloid and gossip mags on their feet, and the public entertained through and through.

