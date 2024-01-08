6 Craziest moments of Golden Globes 2024 featuring Taylor Swift-Selena Gomez's Gossip Girls, & Jo Koy's NFL joke

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, might not have been a wild party, but it certainly had its share of noteworthy moments that became instant hits across social media platforms. From humorous backstage exchanges to candid reactions, here are the top six standout moments from the event that stole the spotlight.

1) Jennifer Lawrence's winning antics

During the announcement of Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) nominees, Jennifer Lawrence provided a hilariously memorable moment by jokingly mouthing to the camera, "If I don't win, I'm leaving." Despite her playful declaration, Emma Stone clinched the award for her role in Poor Things, leading to Jennifer's spirited cheering for her close friend.

2) Emma Stone's candid comment

Emma Stone, after her win, made a playful yet affectionate remark about Taylor Swift during a backstage interaction, causing laughter among onlookers. She quipped, "What an as**ole, am I right?" before clarifying her close bond with Taylor, acknowledging her nomination for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which competed against the blockbuster film Barbie.

3) Kirsten Wiig and Will Ferrell's goofy interlude

Actors Kirsten Wiig and Will Ferrell inject humor into the event with their comical dance routine while presenting an award. Their antics and playful banter entertained the audience, including notable personalities like Andrew Scott, Jennifer Lopez, and Matt Damon.

4) Succession cast's height challenge

Backstage, Kieran Culkin, posing as a journalist, humorously inquired about the tallest cast member from Succession to Matthew Macfadyen. This lighthearted exchange led to Macfadyen declaring himself the tallest, with Nicholas Braun playfully contesting his claim.

5) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's love spark

Images and clips from the Golden Globe Awards depict Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet together, seen holding hands, sharing affectionate moments, and even exchanging a quick kiss. Fans were thrilled, describing them as 'madly in love' and admiring Timothée's loving gaze.

6) Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's tea time

Close friends Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were caught exchanging secrets during a commercial break. Cameras captured Selena whispering to Taylor, prompting a surprised reaction from the latter. Speculations arose that Selena might have shared Kylie Jenner's alleged actions, denying her a photo with actor Timothee Chalamet.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards showcased not only the accolades for exceptional performances but also the endearing, humorous, and candid moments that became social media sensations, captivating audiences worldwide.

