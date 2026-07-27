6 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week (July 27 to Aug 2): Spider-Man: Brand New Day to The Devil Wears Prada 2

The month of July is all set to end with a bang as the highly awaited Hollywood film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will take on the big screens across the world. Marvel universe fans are in for a treat with Tom Holland, Zendaya starrer. Here is the list of Hollywood films releasing in cinema halls and OTT shows and movie releases of this week.

6 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week:



1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton Language: English

English Genre: Superhero, Action, Adventure

Superhero, Action, Adventure Release date: July 30, 2026

The plot revolves around no one remembering Peter Parker. So he chooses to keep it that way, believing it is essential to his mission as Spider-Man. However, when a new and seemingly invisible threat emerges, Peter’s heightened Spider sense alerts him to a danger that no one else can perceive.

Determined to protect MJ and Ned, Spider-Man reunites with his former allies as he takes on the mysterious threat. Along the way, Peter also confronts Scorpion and comes into conflict with The Hand. Fans will also get to see the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, whose Hulk persona has reverted to the destructive "Savage Hulk."

2. I Want Your Sex

Cast: Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Daveed Diggs, Charli XCX, Johnny Knoxville

Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Daveed Diggs, Charli XCX, Johnny Knoxville Director: Gregg Araki

Gregg Araki Language: English

English Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Comedy, Thriller Release date: July 31, 2026

The film follows Elliot played by Hoffman landing an exciting job for renowned artist Erika Tracy portrayed by Wilde. His fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of obsession, power, betrayal.

3. Colin from Accounts Season 3

Cast: Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall, Zak, Buster, Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Justin Rosniak, Tai Hara

Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall, Zak, Buster, Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Justin Rosniak, Tai Hara Directors: Trent O'Donnell, Madeleine Dyer

Trent O'Donnell, Madeleine Dyer Language: English

English Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Romantic, Comedy Where to watch : JioHotstar

: JioHotstar Release date: July 27, 2026

The final season picks up directly after Gordon’s awkward, failed public proposal to Ashley from the season two finale. It explores the chaotic comedic and emotional fallout as the mismatched couple navigates their complicated relationship status. Viewers will have to watch the show to find out if they will stay together, and who gets custody of their beloved border terrier, Colin.

4. The Devil Wears Prada 2

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, BJ Novak, Simone Ashley, Tracie Thoms

Meryl Streep, , Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, BJ Novak, Simone Ashley, Tracie Thoms Director: David Frankel

David Frankel Language: English

English Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch : JioHotstar

: JioHotstar Release date: July 29, 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Andy Sachs returning to work under Miranda Priestly two decades later. They must navigate the decline of print, a corporate PR crisis at Runway, and shifting power dynamics with Emily Charlton.

5. The Devil’s Mouth

Cast: Lana Condor, Kathryn Newton, Gavin Casalegno

Lana Condor, Kathryn Newton, Gavin Casalegno Director: Jeff Wadlow

Jeff Wadlow Language: English

English Genre: Survival Thriller, Horror

Survival Thriller, Horror Where to watch : Prime Video

: Prime Video Release date: July 29, 2026

The web film follows a group of college friends' Thailand adventure, which turns deadly when they become trapped in submerged caves with a dangerous predator.

6. Batman: Caped Crusader season 2

Cast: Hamish Linklater, Matthew Needham, Jamie Chung, Jason Watkins, Eric Morgan Stuart

Hamish Linklater, Matthew Needham, Jamie Chung, Jason Watkins, Eric Morgan Stuart Directors: Christina Sotta, Christopher Berkeley, Matt Peters

Christina Sotta, Christopher Berkeley, Matt Peters Language: English

English Genre: Superhero Animation

Superhero Animation Where to watch : Prime Video

: Prime Video Release date: July 31, 2026

The web series follows its 1930s film-noir continuity with darker, more action-heavy investigations, dealing with the rising bad power vacuum left after Penguin's arrest and the official arrival of the Joker.

ALSO READ: The Lord of The Rings Season 3 Trailer: Sauron Becomes Determined To Craft One Ring To Rule All; Out On November 11