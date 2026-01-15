6 Hollywood Films Releasing in February in Theaters You Can’t Miss: Wuthering Heights to The Sheep Detectives

February 2026 is shaping up to be a massive month for movie lovers, offering a diverse range of entertainment, from high-stakes heist thrillers and classic literary romances to nostalgic musical journeys and family-friendly comedies. Whether you’re looking for a star-studded drama to celebrate Valentine’s Day or a spine-chilling horror flick to close out the month, the theatrical lineup has something for everyone. Take a look:

1- Crime 101 (February 13, 2026)

Directed by Bart Layton and based on the gritty novel by Don Winslow, this Los Angeles-set thriller stars Chris Hemsworth as a high-end thief planning his final, life-changing score. His plans take a turn when he crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker, played by Halle Berry.

Hot on their trail is a relentless detective, brought to life by Mark Ruffalo. The film boasts a heavy-hitting supporting cast, including Barry Keoghan, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Corey Hawkins, and Nick Nolte.

2- GOAT (February 13, 2026)

NBA legend Stephen Curry makes his move into animation with GOAT, an underdog sports comedy produced alongside directors Tyree Dillihay and Adam Rosette. Sony Pictures Animation has timed this release perfectly to coincide with the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The story follows a small goat named Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin) who dreams of becoming a roarball legend. The voice cast is rounded out by Gabrielle Union and Curry himself.

3- Wuthering Heights (February 13, 2026)

Director Emerald Fennell brings a fresh, bold perspective to Emily Brontë’s classic tale of obsession and revenge. This latest adaptation stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as the brooding Heathcliff. Robbie also serves as a producer on the film, which promises to dive deep into the raw, tumultuous chemistry that has made this story a literary staple for generations.

4- EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (February 20, 2026)

Baz Luhrmann returns to the world of the King with this immersive cinematic event. Featuring long-lost footage from Elvis’s 1970s Las Vegas residency and rare archival recordings, EPiC allows the icon to tell his own story. After a successful premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film arrives in IMAX to give fans a front-row seat to the magic of Presley’s live performances.

5- The Sheep Detectives (February 26, 2026)

In this whimsical comedy directed by Kyle Balda, Hugh Jackman stars as a shepherd who reads murder mysteries to his flock every night. The twist? The sheep are actually listening—and they start solving crimes of their own.

Based on the novel Three Bags Full, the film features a delightful cast including Emma Thompson, Nicholas Galitzine, Hong Chau, and Succession’s Nicholas Braun.

6- Scream 7 (February 27, 2026)

Ghostface is back, and so is the franchise's original architect. Kevin Williamson takes the director's chair as Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott returns to face her fears once more. While the story moves forward without the Carpenter sisters, Courteney Cox returns alongside a new ensemble cast. It’s a homecoming for the series that promises to return to the suspenseful roots that started it all.

With such a diverse range of stories hitting the big screen, February is the perfect time to head back to the cinema. From the courts of animated sports to the foggy moors of a classic romance, these releases are set to dominate the box office and keep audiences talking well into the spring.

