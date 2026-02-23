6 Hollywood Theatrical Releases This Week (Feb 23-28, 2026): From Scream 7 to EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

The last week of February brings interesting horror, thriller, and comedy stories for you to bite your teeth into. Check out the full list below.

1. Scream 7

The famed Scream series returns with a seventh instalment, and a new Ghostface emerges, threatening to uproot the calm in Sidney Prescott’s life. As it targets her daughter, Tatum Evans, she comes face-to-face with her past while trying to save her family.



Cast: Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, s, Isabel May, Anna Camp, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Mckenna Grace, Asa Germann, Celeste O'Connor, Sam Rechner, Mark Consuelos, Tim Simons, Joel McHale

2. Operation Taco Gary's

Danny and Luke are a pair of brothers who set out on an unassuming road trip, only to uncover a global conspiracy theory that is at play. An alien invasion threatening to break big and their cross-country trip on stake, things soon take a turn for the worse.

Cast: Simon Rex, Dustin Milligan, Brenda Song, Jason Biggs, Arturo Castro, Tony Cavalero, Doug Jones

3. Matter of Time

Toy shop owner named Gibbs suddenly gifts a time-stopping device to a 29-year-old aspiring videogame designer, Charlie Fleck, who ends up using it to his advantage. Things, however, are not as simple as they seem.

Cast: Jeremy Snead, Sean Astin, Jason Baumgardner, Ian Campbell, Zach Smith, Myles Erlick, Ali Astin, Sean Wilke

4. Undercard

Popular boxer Cheryl “No Mercy” Steward has an estranged relationship with her son, Keith, and tries everything in her power to restore. As he struggles to get back on his feet as a fighter himself, he has no option but to reach out to his mother for help.

Cast: Wanda Sykes, Bentley Green, Roselyn Sánchez, Berto Colón, Estella Kahiha, Xavier Mills, William Stanford Davis

5. The Napa Boys (The Napa Boys 4: The Sommelier's Amulet)

A trio of friends comes across a man known as The Sommelier, who leads them through a wine-led journey across California, where their adventures turn more absurd by the day.

Cast: Armen Weitzman, Nick Corirossi, Sarah Ramos, Jamar Neighbors, Jack Allison, Steve Agee

6. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (General)

Following an IMAX release, the film with restored audio and footage of icon Elvis Presley will be released as part of a theatrical release in EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert. Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann promises never-before-seen content for fans of the star.

Cast: Elvis Presley

