6 HORROR anime watch this Halloween: Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul and THIS show will leave you terrified

Halloween is just around the corner and everyone will be preparing for costumes by the end of this month. But if you are planning for a spooky night-in with your friends then this playlist is exactly what you need to fill your night with spooks and horror. We have curated the list of all the shows that you can watch this Halloween and also cater to your love for anime. Here is a list of six horror anime to watch this Halloween!

Death Note (2006)

Episodes: 37

Where to Watch: Netflix

The story of Death Note revolves around Light Yagami, who finds a mysterious black notebook that can kill anyone as long as the writer knows the true name and face of the targets. This intense cat-and-mouse game between Light and the Interpol requested detective named L who is determined to find out about the entity called Kira who is willing to kill every man who has done wrong in this world!

Tokyo Ghoul (2014)

Episodes: 12 (Season 1), 12 (Season 2), 12 (Season 3), 13 (Season 4)

Were to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

Another anime that traces the life of a high schooler is Tokyo Ghoul. This show follows Kaneki, a college student who transforms into a half-ghoul after a fateful encounter with one of these flesh-eating creatures.

Another (2012)

Episodes: 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

Another might be one of the most bone-chilling stories of recent times. This anime looks at the story of a new boy in town. Kōichi Sakakibara transfers into a new class and befriends an uncanny girl called Mei Misaki, who no one else acknowledges. Together, they uncover a sinister secret linked to a curse from 26 years ago.

Devilman Crybaby (2018)

Episodes: 10

Where to Watch: Netflix

Devilman Crybaby saw a surge in viewership after the show got listed on Netflix. With this, the story follows Akira Fudo, who becomes a demon-human hybrid to combat supernatural threats.

Higurashi: When They Cry (2006)

Episodes: 26 (Higurashi: When They Cry - Higurashi no Naku Koro ni), 24 (Higurashi: When They Cry - Kai), 5 (Higurashi: When They Cry - Rei), and more

Where to Watch: Funimation

This anime is based in the setting of a remote village. Here we see that multiple mysterious murders are taking place. And then, Keiichi Maebara moves to Hinamizawa and befriends a group of girls. However, he discovers dark secrets as friends turn to foes, and the village's gruesome history unfolds. As paranoia and violence escalate, Keiichi seeks to unearth the village's sinister truths before it's too late.

Shiki (2010)

Episodes: 22

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Another story that takes us to a village is that of Shiki. This anime starts when mysterious deaths begin, a doctor suspects an epidemic, but a local folklore expert believes it's the work of vampire-like creatures. The villagers must confront a horrifying reality, battling the undead to protect their community. This dark and atmospheric series delves into themes of life, death, and morality, offering a haunting tale of terror and survival.

