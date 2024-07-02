6 Interesting Facts About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, remains an enduring icon of Hollywood. Many know her as the glamorous star who featured in such films as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Some Like It Hot, and as the partner of celebrities like Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller. Even so, behind her publicized life are many interesting details about Monroe. Six little-known facts about Marilyn Monroe include:

1) Overcoming a Stutter

Monroe’s distinct breathy voice was a technique she used to overcome a childhood stutter. Her speech therapist taught her this method which turned out to be an integral part of her performances. Unfortunately, while filming Something’s Got to Give, her stutter returned with extreme problems resulting in disqualification from the film.

2) The Role She Didn’t Play

Capote had wanted Monroe to play Holly Golightly in his film Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961). However, she declined the offer after she was advised against it by her acting coach Paula Strasberg who felt that it did not suit the actress’ character type. Disappointed with Paramount’s choice of Audrey Hepburn for the role instead, Capote felt betrayed by them.

3) The Iconic Dress

In 1962, Monroe famously sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in a nude dress made from crystals so tight that she had to be sewn into it. This gown became legendary and went under the hammer in 1999 at 1.26 million USD making it the most expensive clothing item ever sold.

4) Celebrity Collectors

Celebrities still buy items associated with Monroe today: Mariah Carey spent 662,500 USD buying one of these women’s white baby grand piano; Tommy Hilfiger purchased blue jeans worn by her in River of No Return for 37K USD and cowgirl boots from The Misfits worth 75K USD; Kim Kardashian wore the “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to the 2022 Met Gala which she borrowed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

5) Playboy’s First Cover Girl

Monroe appeared on the first cover of Playboy in 1953, but surprisingly enough, she never met its founder Hugh Hefner face-to-face. Hefner once talked to Monroe over the phone but he never saw her with his own eyes. He even purchased a crypt next to hers for 75K USD ensuring that he would spend eternity next to the famous star.

6) Her Final Moments

Contrary to popular belief, Monroe did not die at her home in Brentwood. After investigating it and conducting interviews for The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, Anthony Summers found out that though alive when an ambulance arrived, she died on the way to the hospital. This fact creates further uncertainty around her tragic death declared as a “probable suicide.”

Marilyn Monroe lived a life just as intricate and diverse as the movies she acted in. These lesser-known facts reveal who is behind the iconic image; her real struggles, strengths, and legacy that survives today.

