6 MCU characters who deserve a solo movie or spin-off series

We need more of Marvel. Although this year has blessed us with a plethora of Marvel releases whether it be movies or a series, it just isn't enough. As much as we love the main leads of all Marvel franchises, from Ironman to Thor, there are just some unanswered queries when it comes to some of the supporting characters. Today, let's dive into these roles that we would definitely pay handsomely to see on a big screen or even on Disney Plus.

Marvel paved the way for a wide array of heroes from the comics to hop on the train to live-action brilliance. Some of the recent additions to the fam are Moon Knight and Ms Marvel. With Moon Knight, the studio brought to life a rather peculiar story of a hero who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and manages his associations with the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu in order to find his footing in the mighty heroes section. The first season of the series did wonders with the fans and left them wanting more.

Besides the newer blood, Marvel also gave way to other characters who were comparably less explored in the franchise like Loki and Hawkeye who yet again topped all fans' expectations and garnered a lot of praise for their outstanding projects. Even after all this content-pumping, fans (we) are not done. There are still a good number of characters that could be explored with a sharper lens on them. On that note, swipe through our list of characters in the Marvel Universe that deserve a solo project.

Check out our compilation of MCU characters who deserve a solo movie or spin-off series below:

Hulk

Easily the first choice, Hulk has been overlooked when it comes to solo projects by the studio. Though there have been individual productions of the character yet no project has been started with Mark Ruffalo's green giant. Although technically, Edward Norton's The Incredible Hulk is part of MCU canon as the storyline has been referenced on many occasions, after the blowup of the MCU all around the world Hulk has been absent from his solo movie of series. Banner is set to have a spot on the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series yet there has been no talk about a solo film for the actor. It would be interesting to dig a midge deeper into what conspired after Banner left earth in his Hulk for at the end of Avengers: Ultron and maybe more interesting to get a glance at how he ended up at Sakaar at the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok.

Happy Hogan

A fan-favourite, Happy has been in part of many MCU movies as he had to babysit not only Robert Downey Junior’s Tony Stark but also Tom Holland's Peter Parker. The character formed a firm place in the hearts of many fans as his humour enriched the films and his over-protective demeanour towards Stark as his "forehead of security" delighted all Ironman fans. Exploring his relationship with Spiderman's Aunt May would definitely be a ride to get on.

Trevor Slattery

Another fan-favourite eccentric character who Ben Kingsley plays with the utmost brilliance would serve as the perfect protagonist for a crazy ride down the MCU hole. His ties with Ironman 3 villain The Mandarin and also later with the real Mandarin in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings as he is found locked in a basement with a mythical creature. His journey from one mass killer to another will surely quench our thirst for the weird.

Shuri

This character has always been a need for all the MCU nerds, With her excessively cool gadgets and swagger, Letitia Wright stole all hearts at the theatres as she first appeared in the MCU with the record-breaking film Black Panther. With another sequel on its way, all fans are rooting for Shuri to be taking over T'Challa's duties as the Black Panther after the demise of late actor Chadwick Boseman. Diving into her limitedly explored background and life would indeed be a treat for all MCU fans.

Rocket and Groot

Yes, they come in a pack. After watching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, our need for yet another Marvel bromance has intensified. Besides Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's hilarious buddy comedy is Rocket and Groot's iconic partnership. Plunging into the duo's backstory of how they came together and joined hands will excite a plethora of Guardians of the Galaxy fans.

Korg

The most iconic character of all, Korg has to be on this list. With a hilarious personality and mysterious origins, the character becomes the best candidate for a solo project. Exploring his background and even documenting his days in Sakaar would be a blast to watch. Taika Watiti's choice of giving the character a Kiwi accent has definitely been a masterstroke as it adds to the character and his brilliant comical presence.

Let us know some of your favourite characters from the MCU that deserve a solo project.

