6 Memorable Viral Moments in History of the Super Bowl Halftime Show; Featuring Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and More

The Super Bowl halftime shows are looked forward to by the audience as much as the game. Musicians and celebrities join in to entertain and celebrate the spirit of the game by performing their best versions. From the veterans like Michael Jackson to the pop stars like Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and The Weeknd, the artists have created iconic moments that will be penned in the history of the event. Read the list of some of the memorable moments below.

Michael Jackson’s 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Michael Jackson was the only celebrity to have extracted more than what the NFL could offer, Much to the audience’s surprise, the artists performing on the stage of the Super Bowl are not even paid a dime. However, the King of Pop could manage to negotiate with the organizers, and the latter agreed for a broadcast of MJ’s performance in more than 120 countries.

The Weeknd’s Most Expensive Super Bowl Performance

While the NFL organizers are against paying any amount to the artist, they do cover the instruments and other technical props that the musician might require during the performance. The Weeknd’s 2021 appearance at halftime of the game cost the NFL nearly $20 million, which is more than Beyonce and Shakira’s performances in 2013 and 2020.

Bruno Mars’ Tribute to His Mother in 2014 Super Bowl

Bruno Mars created history at the Super Bowl stage by being the youngest performer in 2014. The Uptown Funk crooner was only 28 when he made his halftime debut. Moreover, the singer paid the sweetest tribute to his late mother by opening the show with a solo on drums.

Power Outrage following Beyonce’s Super Bowl Performance

Beyonce’s 2013 Super Bowl performance was followed by a power outrage at the event, which not only disrupted the game but also paused the broadcasting for nearly 34 minutes. The darkness in the stadium left the audience, players and organizers confused over the interruption. While the musician’s performance was not the reason for the power cut, the timing of the same fueled multiple memes.

Celebrities Have Turned Down the Opportunity To Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

While the artists look forward to their performances at the Super Bowl halftime shows, musicians like Adele, Pink, and Jay-Z have declined the offer to perform at the event. Moreover, in 2007, the Eagles too refused to play amongst the crowd. Adele revealed to a media portal in 2017, “I mean, come on, that show is not about music … I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind. They did ask me but I said no.”

The New Kids on the Block’s Halftime Performance was not broadcast due to the Persian Gulf War

The New Kids on the Block’s performance was interrupted by the Persian Gulf War, resulting in the ABC network stopping the broadcast. Following the incident, many of the members of the organizing team planned on completely discarding the idea of halftime performances. However, with things coming on track in the following years, the artists have been coming in for the event till date.