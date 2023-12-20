6 most iconic celebrity memes that ruled 2023 featuring Barbenheimer, Rihanna, and more

As we near the end of the year 2023, it's safe to say that social media has been dominated by memes. Amongst the various types of memes that have been circulating, the ones that have truly captured the attention of fans are celebrity memes. From Barbie to Rihanna, social media has been flooded with these memes, which have become a popular form of entertainment for many.

6 most Iconic memes that ruled the internet

6. Pedro Pascal and Nicholas Cage:

Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage's friendship has been turned into a meme. In a scene from their movie, About The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which was released in 2022, the two actors have very different reactions. Cage looks annoyed while looking at Pascal, whereas Pascal seems to be amused. This meme became popular on TikTok, as users enjoyed the stark contrast between the two actors.

5. Angela Bassett:

At the British Television Awards, the host Ariana Debose began her performance with a rap. She referred to Angela Bassett which caught everyone's attention and later became a popular meme. Debose teased Bassett with the lyrics, "Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis, my Woman King." Bassett won three awards that night and after receiving them, she responded to Debose's banter with the comment, "I guess Angela Bassett did the thing, huh?"

4. M3GAN:

In the world of internet memes, a doll from a horror movie has made it to the list of popular memes. The doll is called M3GAN and it appeared in a movie with the same name. The movie was released in January 2023, but even before its release, people started creating memes about the doll after watching its trailer. One meme even suggested that the doll be declared a Queer icon and be invited to judge a drag race.

3. Kenergy:

Ken, a character played by Ryan Gosling in the movie Barbie , was able to create a unique space of memes for himself, while Barbie and Oppenheimer's memes were trending at number one. The first time Ken gained online attention was after the release of the official trailer. Social media users compared real-life exes and fictional couples to the iconic toy duo, leading to an inundation of memes. Ryan Gosling’s character became a subject of internet teasing and the internet was flooded with many memes.

2. Rihana’s Super Bowl Dancers:

In January of this year, Rihana performed at the Super Bowl and gave an outstanding performance singing her biggest hits. During the event, she also announced her pregnancy. However, what caught the attention of meme enthusiasts were Rihanna's on-stage dancers who were sporting puffy white jumpsuits. The dancers' quick and synchronized movements were picked up by meme enthusiasts and turned into amusing memes.



1. Barberheimer:

2023 will be best remembered for Barbie and Oppenheimer's box office clash. Both movies competed with each other at the box office and became huge commercial hits. The huge competition between the two giants translated into memes that flooded the internet. Oppenheimer and Barbie made on very different themes, and invited a whole lot of memes. Users used the great polarity between the two to create amusing memes.

