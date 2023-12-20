6 most iconic pop culture moments from 2023 that took the internet by storm

1. Barbenheimer

The two biggest hits of the year were the most talked-about events worldwide. The two movies Barbie and Oppenheimer made the world go crazy with Greta's rainbow-colored artisanal direction and Nolan's bomb (pun intended) storyline singlehandedly owned and revitalized multiplexes even before their release. It is safe to say that these two were among the most significant phenomena of this year.

2. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dating rumors

The 'IT' couple of this year took over every playground. Taylor Swift's fans had a colossal heartbreak after Joe Alwyn and the queen of pop called it quits.

While Taylor made headlines with her Eras tour, she was spotted enjoying a Kansas City Chiefs game, leading fans to speculate about her relationship status. It wasn't long before the internet was flooded with pictures of Kelce and Swift being cute together, so much so that it was a trend for Halloween costumes.

3. Donald Trump’s mugshot

August might have slipped away for some of us, but not before it made Trump take his much-awaited mugshot. Former president Donald Trump was arrested (again) on August 24 to face racketeering and conspiracy charges for his role in the 2020 election loss in Georgia.

After the arrest, the mugshot published on Twitter went viral within seconds and took over the internet worldwide.

4. The death of the MCU

MCU has had a hell of a ride this year, stark-wise! Despite no news on the Avengers front, the MCU released back-to-back series, like Wanda Vision, Moon Knight, and Loki, which got mixed responses. But Loki season 2 triggered the fans more than anything. We can only pray for MCU to suit up soon.

5. Jada Pinkett Smith

The only thing louder than the famous Oscar slap in the Smith house was Jada announcing the brief separation from Will Smith. Ironically, the slap saved the marriage, as Jada states in her latest book, amidst other details of her personal life.

6. The threads were too thin

Zuckerburg's Threads on Instagram came and disappeared too quickly. It witnessed a drastic fall in its users, while its rival X rocketed to more than within five days of its launch in July. Meta is now focusing on adding more features to Threads to increase engagement on the platform and thus retain as many users as possible.

